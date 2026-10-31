Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Capaldi Was Invited to Join Tenders; Here's Why He Passed

Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor) revealed that he was invited to join Doctor Who tenders and passed, and makes the case for a showrunner.

Article Summary Peter Capaldi says he was invited to join Doctor Who tenders, but declined because the series demands total commitment.

The Twelfth Doctor explained Doctor Who is too demanding for a distant executive or part-time creative role to work.

Capaldi argued Doctor Who needs a passionate showrunner like Russell T. Davies or Steven Moffat guiding it.

He also warned BBC executives may not fully understand Doctor Who, raising concerns about branding over creativity.

From the moment the BBC announced that Doctor Who would be put out to tender to determine the next stage of the franchise's future, we have not been lacking in folks from across "The Whoniverse" willing to offer their thoughts on what went down and what they hope to see when the show returns to our screens in the near future. Checking in with Half the Picture podcast host Billy Barnell, Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor) covered a lot of ground near the end of the episode regarding the current tender process, what he hopes to see when the show returns, and much more. For this go-around, Capaldi reveals that he's been asked to join "tender" for Doctor Who – and explains why he needed to take a pass. In addition, Capaldi shares his thoughts on the show's creative-administrative set-up – and why it's best to have someone like Steven Moffat and Russell T. Davies serving as the buffer between the show and the BBC.

Capaldi on Being Invited to Join Tenders – And Why He Passed: "People keep asking me to join tenders for 'Doctor Who.' I keep being asked if I would come and join this company and put together a package. I don't mean for me to be in it, but to create a version of it. And I haven't joined any of those because I know how hard the show is to make," Capaldi shared. "And also because I have other things I want to pursue. And you can't make a show like 'Doctor Who' without it taking over your life. It has to. It's that kind of show. It's not… you can't do it as a distant executive or a part-time role. So, I think I'm looking forward to the show coming back because I think it will be fascinating and exciting because also I think whoever gets it will really want to do it and will be really be driven and passionate about it."

Capaldi on "Doctor Who" Needing a Showrunner, Thinking "People in BBC Don't Really Understand It": "I sometimes think people in BBC don't really understand it. I think that's sort of kind of a problem. I think people don't really know what it's supposed to be. So there's only a small group of professionals. That's why the show is made by Russell [T. Davies] and Steven [Moffat] and all that because they love it and they loved it from when they were little. And when it was not on, they loved it, so they knew what it was, so they knew what to bring to it," Capaldi said. "I don't think there were any executives that the BBC said had a checklist of things that should be in it. I think it had to be left to Russell to do that. And there'll be someone like that now, you know. I think, and I've said this before to you. I'm slightly concerned about branding and the scale of that and what that does to a piece of work," he added, though Capaldi noted that approach didn't seem to hurt the "Star Wars" franchise.

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