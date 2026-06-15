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Doctor Who: Carole Ann Ford on Tender News; Would "Love to Come Back"

Doctor Who icon Carole Ann Ford reacted to the show being put out to tender, thanking Russell T. Davies for her "short and sweet" run.

Article Summary Doctor Who legend Carole Ann Ford says she’s sure the series will return and would love to come back as Susan.

Ford thanked Russell T. Davies for her short and sweet return as Susan amid Doctor Who’s move out to tender.

Her abandoned Susan storyline still stings, with Ford revealing extra Reality War scenes were filmed but cut.

Steven Moffat insists Doctor Who is not cancelled, calling the tender process an active search for the show’s future.

To say that a whole lot of folks have a whole lot to say about the Doctor Who Christmas Special being cancelled, Russell T. Davies and Bad Wolf departing, and the long-running show being put out to tender would be a righteous understatement. But Carole Ann Ford isn't just anyone. Not only has she achieved legend status as Susan, but she was also directly involved in an overarching storyline in which Susan called out to the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). Unfortunately, all of that build-up would lead to nowhere, with Susan MIA in the current era's finale episode, "The Reality War", and the storyline seemingly abandoned – at least, for now. Checking in with Radio Times, Ford reacted to the big Doctor Who news. "I'm sure it will come back in all its glory!" Ford shared, adding, "Too right! I'd love to come back!" when asked if she would return to finish Susan's storyline. "I'm very grateful to all the fans, for their loyalty and support. And Russell – it was short and sweet, but thanks anyway!"

With the show moving into its next era, here's hoping we learn more about what went down with the season/era finale and its lead-up. Previously, Ford noted that changes were made to "The Reality War" and that additional scenes were filmed that never made it to our screens. "I think enough people out there know by now that something extra was filmed and wasn't shown. So yes, of course there were a couple more [scenes] which, because of some changes that had to be made, didn't make sense once the changes have been made. So they obviously had to film something else that went with those changes," Ford shared in 2025. "[It's a] shame though – I'd love to have done it, and the bit I did do, I really enjoy doing, and I love seeing it. I sort of looked as if I was floating in space. And you've still got to find me, grandfather! I'm waiting for that!"

Writer and ex-Showrunner Steven Moffat also had some thoughts to share about the show being put out to tender, and he did just that during the Utopia 2026 convention. "Doctor Who has not been cancelled. Yes, Christmas has been cancelled. Well, to be clear, not all of Christmas, the day will still take place, even if Doctor Who's not on it," Moffat shared. "Quite honestly, I'm not altogether sure why they bother doing that, but yes, Christmas, and that's a black mark." On that topic, Moffat added, "I don't like the fact there's not gonna be a Christmas special. There should always be a Christmas special. There's not going to be that, but the show will return – very, very definitely."

As for those comparisons between what the long-running show is going through now and when it was shut down in 1989, Moffat says that there's a very important difference. "This is not like… those of us who are old remember it was 16 years of, 'Well, we'll maybe tell you something next week,' – it's not that situation, right? So, out to tender is not out to grass. Out to tender means actively seeking a future for Doctor Who," Moffat explained. "It may take a little bit longer. Oh, so what? How much Doctor Who do you need? I mean, on your iPhones right now is every episode ever made, except for the ones we accidentally lost! So watch those for a while."

Courtesy of Emma/electriccandles on TikTok;

Steven Moffat's been at Utopia and he's rather clear that Doctor Who will return in the most comical fashion. pic.twitter.com/5fLHntuDpK — -𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐄- | ♟️ (@AMadmanNotABox) June 13, 2026

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