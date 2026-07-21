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Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Chapter 3 Preview: A Sontaran Situation

Check out the latest look at the next chapter of Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker: Doctor Who Magazine #632 story, "The Honourable Society."

Article Summary Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Chapter 3 arrives in Doctor Who Magazine #632 with The Honourable Society.

The Fugitive Doctor and UNIT archivist Andrew Turner head to 1894 Calabria to return corrupted Sontaran artifacts.

Jason Quinn and Anthony Williams' new Doctor Who chapter pits the TARDIS team against a sinister secret society.

The wider Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker event spans Titan Comics, audio dramas, books, games, and Big Finish.

As BBC Studios' multi-platform adventure "Circuit Breaker" rolls on, we've got an update to pass along regarding this week's chapter. Previously, we included a sneak peek at the Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin) and Martha Jones (played by Freema Agyeman in the series) as they prepare to take on The Silence this September (and a look at the Fugitive Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver). Now, we've got a look at what's ahead this Thursday with Doctor Who Magazine #632, which includes the next chapter, "The Honourable Society," from writer Jason Quinn and artist Anthony Williams.

"Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker" Intel – What You Need to Know

In the depths of UNIT's most secure facility, the Black Archive, familiar objects have been pulled through time and space, surrounded by a dangerous energy signature threatening to tear reality apart. With time running out, newly appointed Head of the Black Archive, Osgood (Ingrid Oliver) and her assistant Andrew (Omari Douglas) turn to the only person who can help… the Doctor (Jo Martin).

This is no ordinary crisis, and not the Time Lord they are familiar with. As the Doctor confronts her most infamous enemies, such as the Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, and a rogue Weeping Angel, she is forced to complete a mission with an insidious presence lurking in the shadows.

Secrets begin to surface, and trust between UNIT and the Doctor begins to erode as those who idolise her start to question if she really is the Time Lord they thought they knew…

June 25th: Calling the Doctor – UNIT website written by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson. Here's a sneak peek of just a few of the clues awaiting you:

Osgood's evening is disturbed by a Weeping Angel emergency in the Black Archive… 👀 Continue the story with CALLING THE DOCTOR, the first chapter of CIRCUIT BREAKER, available now at UNIT HQ on the #DoctorWho website 🔗➡️ https://t.co/HyRgHovy6G pic.twitter.com/RINxIzKck4 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) June 26, 2026

July 8th: Adversary of the Daleks (Titan Comics) The Doctor arrives in Thessaloniki in ancient Greece, where she discovers that even the gods fear strange visitors from across the universe. Written by Dulce M. Montoya and Dan Watters, with stunning art from Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, and Valentina Bianconi. Cover artists include Jay Anacleto and Romulo Fajardo Jr.

July 23rd: The Honourable Society – Doctor Who Magazine issue 632, written by Jason Quinn and illustrated by Anthony Williams

The Fugitive Doctor, accompanied by UNIT archivist Andrew Turner, is on a mission to return corrupted Sontaran artifacts. The mission takes them to Calabria, Italy, in 1894, where they soon cross paths with a secret society with a taste for extortion and human sacrifice…

July 30th: The Deadliest Weapon – BBC Audiobooks Audio Original written by Steve Lyons, narrated by Jo Martin with David Banks as the Cyber-Leader

August 4th: Dawn of the Daleks (Titan Comics): The Doctor travels to the war-ravaged world of Skaro as she battles the Daleks with the fate of their Kaled forebears at stake! Written by Dulce M. Montoya and Dan Watters, with stunning art from Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, and Valentina Bianconi. Cover artists include Natalia Nipuni.

August 6th: Castling – East Side Games written by Mario Mentasti

August 17th: Don't Blink! – UNIT website written by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson

August 20th: The Doctor and the Three Witches – Puffin book written by Janelle McCurdy

August 27th: Moment Mori – East Side Games written by Mario Mentasti

August 31st: The Black Archive Files – Circuit Breaker DVD release

September 3rd: The Kaleidoscope – Penguin Random House book written by Jo Martin ​

Not even the Fugitive Doctor is immune to a good gizmo! 🪛

Jo Martin breaks down her Doctor's brand new sonic screwdriver, debuting in #DoctorWho: CIRCUIT BREAKER 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fu6I735qSH

— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 13, 2026

September 22nd: Full Circuit – Big Finish audio story written by Robert Valentine

September 24th: Short Circuits – Big Finish audio story written by Robert Valentine

"Circuit Breaker: An Introduction" Helps Connect the Dots

"Circuit Breaker: An Introduction" includes key moments from a number of classic episodes that tie directly into the crossover – such as "Fugitive of the Judoon," "Dalek," The Sontaran Stratagem / The Poison Sky," "Time Heist," "Genesis of the Daleks," "War of the Sontarans," "Blink," "The Shakespeare Code," "The Girl in the Fireplace," and "The Impossible Astronaut / Day of the Moon." It's a fun way for "Circuit Breaker" to connect the dots on what it all means.

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker – Jo Martin Talks Crossover

Before the epic adventure kicked off, Martin shared with Radio Times some of the things that are most exciting her about the multimedia crossover. "There are so many layers to her, and we're just finding these layers, which has been a real gift and a real joy. She's not one-dimensional, which is what she kind of veers on in her TV appearances, really – you don't see all the other things that make her tick, "Martin shared. "I think that in all my TV appearances, she's very decisive, she knows what [she's doing], it's a very hard line, and no nonsense. And I think with Big Finish and with 'Circuit Breaker,' we've got room to breathe and room for more nuance and room for making her a far more multi-dimensional character."

"There's so much more to her than just that, and the fact that she does have a vulnerable side, and she does question herself, and she does have regrets sometimes, and thinks, 'Was that the best way to deal with that?' I think that's really nice for 'Doctor Who' fans to see that side of her, because it makes it all the better when she does switch back into this decisive, hard-line Doctor," Martin added, noting that the Fugitive Doctor we've seen so far has had a bit of personal shield up. "We all have stuff that we do to mask or to hide other bits of ourselves, and I think sometimes she uses her sarcasm and her humour to hide behind, and so to have this opportunity now to flesh her out and to explore more and to lean more into her backstory is just incredible."

Fans can follow every twist via the Doctor Who website and official channels and The Whoniverse Show, with the first chapter of the epic story launching on the in-universe UNIT website on June 25th.

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