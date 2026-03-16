Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: David Tennant Set for New Big Finish Adventures in 2027

David Tennant is returning as the Tenth Doctor for 15 new episodes of Big Finish's Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures, set for 2027.

David Tennant is set to make his return to Doctor Who in 2027. No, it doesn't have anything to do with what the BBC and Showrunner Russell T. Davies have planned for the long-running show after the upcoming Christmas Special. We're talking about Tennant's Tenth Doctor returning for 15 brand-new, full-cast audio drama adventures from the fine folks over at Big Finish. The first 12 episodes will be released bimonthly beginning in Summer 2027, with the remaining three episodes comprising a brand-new box set (release date to be confirmed) in which the Tenth Doctor teams up with some of his other incarnations.

"Big Finish makes it dangerously easy – you turn up, have a lovely time, and suddenly you've saved the universe again," Tennant shared about the news. Nicholas Briggs, Big Finish's creative director, added, "We're always on the lookout for David to return. He is such a busy, in-demand actor; sometimes, it's just not possible for him to find the time to come to the studio. But we're always ready and waiting with new stories to tell, and now he's back, and we're loving every minute of it. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride during these new adventures. They're fast, funny, scary audio dramas with surprises from the very first episode."

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures: How to Order

Here's a look at how to get ahold of the upcoming set of adventures:

Please note: all the above special introductory pre-order prices are discounted for 2026 only and guaranteed no later than 30 September 2026. Big Finish is currently operating a digital-first release schedule. The mail-out of collector's edition CDs may be delayed due to factors beyond our control, but all purchases of this release unlock a digital copy that can be immediately downloaded or played on the Big Finish app from the release date.

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