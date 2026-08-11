Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Dean Devlin Denies Talks with BBC Before Tender Invite

Electric Entertainment's Dean Devlin denied having talks with the BBC about Doctor Who prior to the tender invite being officially released.

Article Summary Doctor Who rumors linking Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment to BBC talks are false, Devlin says.

Devlin told Radio Times no negotiations happened before the Doctor Who tender invite, but interest remains.

BBC Studios still plans to bid for Doctor Who as fans wait for tender details and the series’ next chapter.

Chris Chibnall says Doctor Who’s future hinges on funding, with Disney’s exit leaving a major budget gap.

With Showrunner Russell T. Davies and Bad Wolf exiting stage left, "The Christmas Special That Wasn't" officially not/never happening, and the long-running show shelved for now, the clock keeps ticking as a whole lot of folks (like us) await word from the BBC on what they're looking for from production companies looking to steer the future direction of Doctor Who. We know that BBC Studios is on the record saying it plans on making a play for the show when the tender goes live, but it's an online rumor that's been grabbing some buzz. Over the past week, there have been rumblings that Dean Devlin's production company, Electric Entertainment (The Librarians: The Next Chapter), was "in talks" with the BBC. In addition, those same rumblings had Devlin expressing an interest in bringing back the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctors, David Tennant.

Of course, the biggest red flag to that rumor would be the idea that the BBC was speaking with anyone before the tender invite had gone out – that's a huge no-no on a number of levels. In a statement to Radio Times, Devlin said that his company would definitely be interested in making its case when the time is appropriate – but no talks have taken place. "It is untrue that we have had negotiations with the BBC. Preliminary or otherwise. When the proper time comes, when they are prepared to speak with people, we certainly hope to have a discussion with them."

Doctor Who Tender Even More About Money This Time Around: Chibnall

Checking in with the WHO Corner to Corner Podcast in support of his novel The Parkwood Murders, ex-showrunner Chris Chibnall offered some frank and honest insight into the biggest factor at play: money. With the BBC in the midst of doing some serious across-the-board budget cuts and layoffs, gaining a better understanding of the show's financial situation is essential before posting the tender information to potential production companies. "I think the biggest thing you can say about all of that is it's very easy to miss the point ‒ that this is primarily about money. It's not really about all of the things that everybody is banging on about and moaning about or what or getting emotional about," Chibnall shared.

Basically, before the BBC can put the word out on what it's looking for, it needs to have a pretty definitive understanding of how the show will be funded. "It's very hard for the BBC to fund their programs right now because of what's been done to them in terms of funding agreements over the past 15 years and the slow whittling away of that. And the increase in big Hollywood monoliths and conglomerates really taking over the market. And really, what you've got is… the BBC can't afford to fully fund any drama now, and it certainly can't afford to fund 'Doctor Who.' Any discussion around it is about money more than anything else. And I think that that's been missed a little in the discourse that I saw around the show. There's all kinds of other things, and obviously, it's hugely disappointing and hasn't been handled brilliantly. But really, the big story is, look, this is a BBC that cannot afford to make shows that it wants to make. The BBC wants to make 'Doctor Who.' Don't be in any doubt about that."

Chibnall also noted that Disney stepping away as a co-producer created a funding vacuum that will need some time to fill. "I think there are lots of things they will have to sort out. And I guess the byproduct of the Disney deal ending is you had a funder and then that funder is now gone, and it's hard. It will take some, on any show, it would take some work to then convince other co-production partners to come in at that point when somebody else has dropped out."

The ex-showrunner also had some thoughts on how production companies should approach the matter. "If I'm a production company and I'm looking at things that are going out for tender, what I'm going to want to know is, well, what's the budget? How many episodes? And where's the funding coming from? And until that's sorted, you know, you can't really move forward for it. It will need, you know, new people and a new generation to really kind of redo it and make it new again. That's what it always needs – always needs to be new and exciting and surprising, and that taking by surprise is really important."

With those kinds of insights, one might think that Chibnall has a bit of an itch to return to the long-running series. Well, you would be wrong, with Chibnall making it clear that he's moved on. "I'm not going anywhere near any of that process, just in case anybody misreads that. Absolutely not! I won't come back for a guest writing appearance or to run it," he added.

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