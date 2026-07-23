Posted in: BBC, Sports, TV | Tagged: Commonwealth Games, doctor who

Doctor Who: Did Billie Piper Regenerate Into… King Charles III?!?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla emerge from the TARDIS to help kick off the Commonwealth Games. Yes, there's a Doctor Who joke to be made.

Article Summary Doctor Who takes center stage as King Charles and Queen Camilla emerge from the TARDIS to open the Commonwealth Games.

An opening film follows the royal TARDIS trip across Scotland, with chaotic stops from Loch Ness to the Jurassic Highlands.

Doctor Who favorite Sylvester McCoy pops up as the Seventh Doctor, questioning what exactly happened to his TARDIS.

The royal cameo highlights Doctor Who’s deep UK pop culture status as the series nears a crucial production tender.

Let's be honest. Between now and when Doctor Who returns to our screens on a regular basis, we're going to be covering a whole lot of random s**t from across "The Whovinerse." Some will be fun and informative, some will be random and weird, and everything else will fall somewhere in between. That brings us to this little bit of news that hit on Thursday, the kind that begs for jokes to be made. Before we get to that, let's look at the positives. What better way to prove that the long-running show has a future than having King Charles III and Queen Camilla emerge from the TARDIS to help kick off the Commonwealth Games? The 11-day sporting spectacular features over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations, competing in 10 sports and 6 Para sports.

In fact, there was even an opening video featuring Sir Chris Hoy and actor Greg McHugh trying to get the royals to Glasgow's OVO Hydro for the big event. To say that it doesn't go smoothly would be an understatement, with stops in Loch Ness, Edinburgh Castle, The Kelpies in Falkirk, the University of Glasgow, the Victorian Glenfinnan Viaduct, and the Highlands in the Jurassic period along the way. We even get a great guest appearance from the Seventh Doctor, Sylvester McCoy, who has some concerns about what happened to his TARDIS. Eventually, the TARDIS makes its way to its final destination, with the King and Queen waving to the crowd as they exit (regeneration-free).

With the show nearing official tender, PR like this should make production companies looking to pitch for Doctor Who feel a bit more secure about their long-term plans. But then again, it's also a sign of how ingrained the show has become in UK pop culture – no pressure or anything. But we can't wrap up this piece by pointing out the ten-ton obvious Billie Piper/regeneration joke that's begging to be made. So, here we go: "It looks like some of you got your wish. There's an old white guy back in the TARDIS." You're welcome.

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