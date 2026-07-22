Posted in: BBC, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Dirt Coming in October? RTD Memoir Cover, Trailer Released

Are we getting Doctor Who dirt in October? Here's the cover and trailer for Russell T. Davies' The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television.

Article Summary Russell T. Davies’ memoir The Queerest of Folk gets a cover reveal and trailer ahead of its October 10 release.

The book arrives as Doctor Who fans still await clarity on the Christmas Special reversal and the show’s future.

Speculation grows that Davies could address the Doctor Who fallout, making the memoir a must-watch release for fans.

Davies also defended the Doctor Who tender process, insisting it means more seasons ahead rather than cancellation.

Wondering why ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies has been pretty quiet regarding the Christmas Special pretty much being a lie, himself and Bad Wolf parting ways with the show, and the long-running show being put out to tender? Davies has a memoir coming out in October from Penguin Random House's Bantam Books, and we're now getting our first look at the cover and promo trailer for The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television. We've made our feelings about this pretty clear when the news first hit. This is a sweet move for Davies and the publisher. The fans? Not so much.

With the initial announcement coming on the heels of those not-so-great Doctor Who updates, we can imagine that Davies would've had some time to squeeze in an extra chapter about what went down by the time it needed to be ready for its street date. Given the overall timeline of how this played out, it seems like Davies and Penguin Random House won't have to waste much time working the press to sell books. Making Doctor Who fans potentially wait four months for answers is all the promo they need, with the punchline that they'll actually have to pay to get them. Here's a look at the official cover that was released on Wednesday (along with a trailer), followed by its official overview – with the book set to release on October 10th:

Britain's foremost TV writer and showrunner takes us through his life in television, and behind the scenes on some of our favourite shows. The Queerest of Folk distils Russell T Davies's career in television, taking us from his early days working on children's shows and soaps through to the giddy heights of relaunching Doctor Who and bringing queer relationships onto the mainstream screen. We're offered a glimpse into the imagination of one of Britain's most celebrated writers – what it is to feel the spark and flood and burn of ideas popping into your head – coupled with the day-to-day business of meetings and pitches, the frustrations and the hoots, over a career that has spanned five decades. This is a memoir fizzing with a love for television and the power it has to draw us together in an increasingly fragmented world.

Doctor Who: RTD Discusses Tender Decision (Not The Christmas Special)

"It's extraordinary to see newspapers who should know better seeing the show has been canceled. It's the opposite. It's been put out to tender. And I understand that's an industry phrase. People might not understand what a show being put out to tender means. Equally, at the same time, those people are complaining on devices which have a search engine. Go and look it up. Put out to tender means, and this will happen to every BBC show," Davies shared during an interview with Gaydio. From there, Davies discusses how other programs have also gone out to tender, and then briefly explains how the process works. Basically, independent production companies pitch to lead the franchise moving forward (which would also include BBC Studios, since it's separate from the BBC), and a decision is made from there.

Now, you might be looking at the situation as glass-half-empty, and it's understandable because, at this point, no one sees Doctor Who returning to our screens before 2028. But Davies sees the move as glass-half-full, believing that the company whose pitch gets the green light will be looking to invest in the franchise for several seasons: "No one's going to apply for a tender for one year. It's not worth it," Davies noted, adding, "So I think this guarantees years of the program. But no, go ahead and call it canceled everyone. [laughter] You're wrong. You're literally wrong." Well, there you have it, folks. Davies "guarantees" a run of several seasons once Doctor Who gets back on our screens. The same Davies who offered updates on a Doctor Who Christmas Special that didn't exist. Just a little something to keep in mind…

"And so GOODBYE from me to Doctor Who but HELLO to a big new future for the show, as the BBC announces it's putting the show out to tender. As a result, there won't be a Christmas Special – we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there's no need for it. You'll have to wait a bit longer for new Doctor Who… but you'll be waiting for MORE Doctor Who than a one-off. So it's worth it! For the record: there was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor. You may disagree; fine, sit in that chair and wait to be proved right. You'll wait a lonnng time 🪑 Now I'm as excited as anyone to see what comes next! Will they keep the theme tune? Will they lose the blue box? Will they bring back the Drahvin?! It's all up for grabs, which is so Doctor Who, exciting and unpredictable and new! Here comes the future, vworp vworp 🌪️," read Davies's Instagram post from earlier this year, after news first hit.

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