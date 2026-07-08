Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: "Doomsday" 20th Anniversary Brings New Doctor/Rose Look

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Doctor Who S02E13: "Doomsday," here's unseen footage of the Tenth Doctor and Rose's Bad Wolf Bay goodbye.

Article Summary Doctor Who’s “Doomsday” turns 20, revisiting the heartbreaking Tenth Doctor and Rose Tyler farewell at Bad Wolf Bay.

The 2006 Series 2 finale is remembered less for Daleks and Cybermen than for the Doctor and Rose’s tragic goodbye.

BBC released unseen Doomsday master tape footage showing new reactions from David Tennant’s Doctor and Billie Piper’s Rose.

David Tennant reflects on Doctor Who’s lifelong impact, calling the role a dream opportunity that changed his life.

When you have an episode of the BBC's Doctor Who that features both the Daleks and the Cybermen, you would pretty much expect that to be the headline-grabbing big takeaway. That wasn't the case with S02E13: "Doomsday" (July 8th, 2006), the second series/season finale and the conclusion of the two-part story that began with "Army of Ghosts." No, the big takeaway that still crushes a whole lot of feels was the moment when the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) said goodbye to Rose Tyler (Billie Piper). You might think that's not a big deal, since previous Doctors have parted ways with companions, but this one was different. Trapped in different universes, unable to ever reunite, the Doctor and Rose have one final moment together at Bad Wolf Bay – with Rose telling the Doctor that she loved him, and the Doctor… getting cut off before he could finish his reply. See what we mean? That's some devastating stuff…

With today marking the 20th anniversary of that legitimately game-changing episode, the long-running series's social media team pulled some unseen footage from the "Doomsday" master tapes that shows both the Doctor's and Rose's reactions. Here's a look at that previously unseen footage from "Doomsday" that was released earlier today, followed by some previous insights from Tennant on how the long-running show has impacted his life:

During his recent press run in support of the second season of Disney+'s Rivals, Tennant opened up about his relationship with the long-running series – well before he was cast in the iconic role. "I loved it from when I was a small child. I was pretty obsessed with it as a show and as a character. So when the very unlikely circumstances arose that I was asked to take over on the show, a show which had not existed for many years in between, it felt like a wonderful, impossible opportunity," Tennant shared during a profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I loved it. It was everything I hoped it might be. And it definitely changed my life in so many ways, professionally and personally, that I don't feel the need to distance myself from it. I'm also aware that I probably can't. If I never worked again, the first line of my obituary probably been written. 'Doctor Who' attracts that kind of attention and enthusiasm."

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