Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who

Doctor Who: Even "New Doctor" Ranganathan Got to Take On The Daleks

Actor/comedian Romesh Ranganathan got some screen time with the Daleks in a Doctor Who-themed segment of a new promo from the BBC.

Article Summary Doctor Who pops up in the BBC’s new promo as Romesh Ranganathan gets chased by Daleks and ducks into the TARDIS.

The Doctor Who moment lands around the 1:05 mark, with Romesh joking some BBC shows are too iconic to mock.

The BBC’s wider campaign highlights its public value as it faces licence fee pressure, budget cuts, and future questions.

Doctor Who remains a BBC priority, with executives promising renewal and BBC Studios ready to chase the next tender.

As Doctor Who fans await word on when the long-running series will be officially put out to tender, the BBC is doing its part to run a promotional campaign to remind its viewers of why the BBC is so important. In a new video, British comedian, actor, and presenter Romesh Ranganathan (The Celebrity Traitors) asks the question, "What has the BBC ever given us?" The answer comes in the form of a tour of everything the BBC has to offer, impacting viewers' lives daily – many in ways they never realized before. The PR push comes as the BBC seeks a clearer path to the future, amid a serious drop in the number of people paying the licensing fee and amid budget-tightening. The video was actually very well done and incredibly entertaining, but our radar was focused on the Doctor Who part, kicking in at the 1:05 mark. Ranganathan jokes that there are some shows he wouldn't think to make light of, "inspired" by the Daleks screeching "Exterminate!" and chasing him into the TARDIS. And yet, as much as we enjoyed the moment, a nasty little voice in my head noted, "Wow. So, everyone gets to take on the Daleks – except Ncuti Gatwa?" Yeah, we're still a little bitter about that one…

Earlier this month, BBC Director General Matt Brittin reaffirmed the media company's commitment to the future of Doctor Who. "That's a show that has regenerated multiple times in its 60-plus year history, and we'll do so again," Brittin shared in comments that coincided with the release of the BBC's Annual Report. "I think that's one of the great things about the 100-year history of the BBC. We can do that, and we can creatively renew shows that people love, and we'll be working hard on that right now." Though Russell T. Davies and Bad Wolf are out, BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell made it clear that the production company plans on jumping into the mix.

"We've been the producer for 60 years, and we want to be the producer for another 60 years, so we will be going for that tender with gusto," Fussell shared with Deadline Hollywood. "We are in it to win it." As for what that might mean specifically – for example, will it be one or several banners under the BBC Studios umbrella pitching, Fussell wouldn't say. "We've got the full breadth of our studio to look at that, and we will do the best for an absolute adored brand. As the distributor and commercial licensor [of Doctor Who], we understand those fan relationships and can build on that. Doctor Who is something that people in this organization care passionately about," he added.

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