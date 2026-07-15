Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Fugitive Doctor/Sonic Screwdriver "Controversy" Shut Down

There's a perfectly reasonable explanation for Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor having a Sonic Screwdriver during Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker.

Article Summary Doctor Who fans upset over the Fugitive Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver are getting an official BBC explanation.

BBC Studios’ James Page says Circuit Breaker shows Jo Martin’s Doctor pushed by Osgood and Andrew to change.

The new Sonic Screwdriver is part of the story, with The Kaleidoscope set to reveal how the Fugitive Doctor gets it.

Circuit Breaker takes place after Fugitive of the Judoon, with UNIT still treating her as the earliest known Doctor.

Can the BBC please put Doctor Who officially out to tender? Because, based on how they're reacting on social media to the Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin) getting a Sonic Screwdriver during the current "Circuit Breaker" crossover event, some fans clearly need something, anything, to rage at. Yes, it's true. The Fugitive Doctor has her own Sonic Screwdriver now – and that's caused some people to lose their collective s**t. From "They don't know basic canon!" to "That means the Fugitive Doctor can't be the first!" a whole lot of folks were making a whole lot of assumptions, when the answer is actually pretty simple. Granted, that still won't be enough to satisfy those who can't wrap their minds around the entire concept of a "Fugitive Doctor" (personally, we love it), but that's actually more for them to deal with.

Speaking with Radio Times, James Page, Brand Manager of Doctor Who at BBC Studios and producer of "Circuit Breaker," clarified the confusion and assumptions being made – while also urging patience, since more answers will be forthcoming as "Circuit Break" plays out. "Circuit Breaker is set after the Fugitive Doctor's encounter with the Thirteenth Doctor, where she makes it very clear that she has no time for a sonic screwdriver," Page shared, offering some backstory.

"But in Circuit Breaker, she finds herself working alongside two UNIT scientists, Osgood [Ingrid Oliver] and Andrew [Omari Douglas], who idolise the Doctor and encourage her to approach problems more like the incarnations they know. That creates a tension between the three: the Fugitive Doctor is fiercely proud of who she is and doesn't believe she needs to change, but she also begins to see that Osgood and Andrew might have a point. We've already seen just how uncompromising she can be in Titan Comics' Adversary of the Daleks, where her actions lead to [SPOILER] the destruction of the Metiki and the deaths of many humans in Ancient Greece."

It's the divide between the Doctors that Osgood and Andrew have encountered, and Martin's Fugitive Doctor, that's one of the driving narratives throughout the crossover – and will eventually explain why the Fugitive Doctor has her own Sonic Screwdriver now. "She isn't like the Doctors UNIT is familiar with, and that contrast sits at the heart of Circuit Breaker. How that ultimately leads to her carrying a sonic screwdriver, however, is something readers will have to discover in The Kaleidoscope, written by Jo Martin, releasing on 3 September, and in more detail through the UNIT HQ website throughout the project's duration."

Is the Fugitive Doctor Still Pre-William Hartnell? "Andrew and Osgood call on the Fugitive Doctor because, as far as UNIT knows, she is the earliest known incarnation of the Doctor. They have very little information about her, but that's the understanding they are working from. Her character has so much mystery behind her, and it's fun to speculate where she may fit in. But for Osgood and Andrew, they are firm with the knowledge that she is the earliest incarnation they know, and the more stories we tell with the Fugitive Doctor in the future, the more I am sure we will uncover."

When Does "Circuit Breaker" Take Place? "Circuit Breaker is set after Fugitive of the Judoon. The Fugitive Doctor is constantly on the move, always looking over her shoulder, so she rarely dwells on her past. However, in The Kaleidoscope, she is faced with truths from her past which show a more vulnerable side to the character."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!