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Doctor Who: Gatiss Has 18 Explanations for Billie Piper Regeneration

Ex-Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss discussed how to handle the Billie Piper regeneration, sharing that he's come up with 18 explanations.

Article Summary Mark Gatiss says he has 18 ways to explain Billie Piper’s Doctor Who regeneration, but argues no answer may be needed.

Using Dallas as an example, Gatiss says Doctor Who can easily hand-wave Ncuti Gatwa becoming Billie Piper.

Gatiss warns Doctor Who must hook new viewers first, saying lore-heavy storytelling hurt the 1996 TV movie.

With Russell T. Davies gone and Doctor Who heading to tender, Gatiss believes a longer BBC hiatus may be best.

No Christmas Special. Russell T. Davies and Bad Wolf depart. BBC announces the show is being put out to tender. And now, we wait. That's pretty much the best summary of the current state of Doctor Who we could think of, in as few words as possible. While we wait for word on when the BBC's official tender hits, we've been hearing from a whole bunch of folks from every corner of "The Whoniverse" about what should, could, and/or will happen.

Checking in with Half the Picture podcast, Ex-Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss (Bookish) shared his thoughts on one of the biggest questions facing the franchise. Did Ncuti Gatwa regenerate into Billie Piper's Sixteenth Doctor? To illustrate his point about how to answer that question, Gatiss referred back to the classic U.S. primetime soap opera Dallas and how the creative team handled bringing back Larry Hagman for a reunion movie after killing off his character, JR Ewing, in a very supernatural way in the series finale.

"When 'Dallas' came back, to use a strange example… the last episode of 'Dallas,' Larry Hagman is visited by a strange man, played by Joel Grey, who turns out to be the Devil. It's like a strange version of 'It's a Wonderful Life,' where he shows him life without him, where Cliff [Barnes] becomes president, and all these things. And then he turns out to be the Devil at the end, and it ends with the bang of JR shooting himself. That's the end of 'Dallas.' It came back 15, 20 years later, and JR says: 'I saw a lot of crazy s*** that night.' Because he'd been drinking."

Gatiss continued, "So in the future, if someone wants to explain why The Doctor turns into Billie Piper, it's easy. But equally easy is not to bother because it doesn't really matter. Of course, it doesn't. There's always an explanation. I've already thought of 18 of them. But the crucial thing, and the reason why the [1996] TV movie stumbles immediately, is they try and make it for all the audiences at once. Whereas the crucial audience was the brand-new audience. If you start an episode of 'Doctor Who' inside the TARDIS, talking about the Master and the Daleks, lost – why would you not be?"

"F Scott Fitzgerald said there are no second acts in American lives, and I think that sort of sometimes goes for showbiz as well. I think the fact that Doctor Who had a second act of 21 years is absolutely amazing. Amazing!" Gatiss shared with Radio Times earlier this month. "And for it to come back possibly even more popular than it was in the first run… but I think maybe it's just time for a break, because all good things come to an end."

After the promise of a Christmas Special was announced last fall, the rug was pulled out from under the possibility of a Doctor Who return earlier this year when Davies departed as showrunner, Bad Wolf departed as a producer, it was announced that the Christmas Special never actually existed, and the BBC officially announced that the long-running show would be put out to tender. With all of that in play, Gatiss thinks hitting the pause button was "a perfectly great idea" in the big picture – but not so great for those keeping a candle burning that the show will be returning anytime soon.

"I think the BBC putting it out to tender is a perfectly great idea, but we've been here before. When it was cancelled in 1989 the BBC made a big statement saying 'We're committed to taking Doctor Who through the '90s,' Gatiss noted. "They put it out to tender then, and then it just quietly didn't happen, and I have a feeling maybe that's what's going to happen. I feel very doomy, but it's true. It's fine. I think the fact it's come back so successfully means it will come back again. It's not a one-off 26-year run, but I think maybe it's just time for a proper break, because you want people to miss it and have fresh ideas, and probably someone to run it who grew up with David Tennant as the Doctor, rather than Tom Baker."

Doctor Who: Billie Piper Is "Hiatus" Rose Tyler, "Not the Next Doctor"

During a special conversation at For the Love of Fantasy & Sci-Fi in London on Saturday, Piper addressed the 800 lb. TARDIS in the room, offering an interesting response regarding her on-screen status after "The Reality War" rolled its final credits. "I am… not the next Doctor. I am Rose Tyler in hiatus. Sorry, that's a really cryptic answer. But because I'm not currently filming 'Doctor Who' as the Doctor, I can't, you know, lie and say otherwise," Piper shared, and it's an interesting point. Piper can't say she's the Sixteenth Doctor if she isn't aware of where things are heading – with the tender process further complicating matters. What's also interesting – and this is just us reading into the clip below – is that it could be implied that Piper wasn't aware of what the future plans were when she filmed that moment. Here's a look at what Piper had to share – with huge thanks to Doctor Who Positivity (Tom) DCU fan for sharing the clip:

Billie Piper on Doctor Who and the future and not being the Doctor. pic.twitter.com/hk2R7rZs26 — Doctor Who Positivity (Tom) DCU fan (@PositivityWho) August 22, 2026

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