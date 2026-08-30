Posted in: Amazon Studios, BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, stargate

Doctor Who Gets Caught Up in Beef Between Amazon & Stargate Fans

A pair of Amazon executives had some comments about Doctor Who that caught the attention of the Stargate community - but not in a good way.

Article Summary Amazon Prime Video signaled interest in Doctor Who, saying it welcomes IP talks and is open for business in the UK.

Doctor Who fans may see Amazon as a future production partner, but the remarks quickly sparked backlash online.

Stargate fans and creatives blasted Amazon’s Doctor Who comments after the streamer scrapped Martin Gero’s series.

Michael Shanks amplified #SaveStargate frustration, questioning whether Amazon truly welcomes franchise talks.

"I love 'Doctor Who,' and we welcome any conversations around IP," shared Oliver Jones, Senior Commissioner for UK Scripted at Amazon's Prime Video. "The UK budget now sits in the UK, and the decision-making sits with me," said Nicole Clemens, Amazon MGM Studios' London-based VP of International Originals. "I wanted to let people know that we're open for business." If you're a Doctor Who fan who likes the idea of Prime Video becoming a new production partner, then that's pretty good news. But the Amazon executives' comments at the Edinburgh TV Festival aren't being well received by fans and folks involved with the "Stargate" universe.

Earlier this summer, "Stargate" fans were hit with the news that Amazon wasn't moving forward with Martin Gero (NBC's Blindspot, "Stargate" universe) and consulting producers Brad Wright and Joseph Mallozzi's new Stargate series. Making an already bad situation worse (though we have a feeling they thought it was a good move at the time), Prime Video attempted to reassure fans that they were still actively looking to bring back the franchise – apparently, with a new direction and creative team.

The move was made despite growing support for Gero's series take among the "Stargate" fans – so much so that #SaveStargate has become a social media rallying cry. So, when the "Stargate" folks heard someone from Amazon say, "We welcome any conversations around IP," the reactions ranged from cutting sarcasm to anger and frustration. Actor Michael Shanks may have put it best, retweeting Deadline Hollywood's report about Prime Video and Doctor Who with a blunt question:

"Sadly, it's true. Amazon has elected not to move forward with the new Stargate series. There's not much I can add beyond confirming what's happened. But I will say this…," Mallozzi began his post in response to the news. "Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that offered a fresh jumping-on point for new viewers while deeply respecting existing canon. It was a series that avoided the pitfalls of several modern remakes and reboots by fully embracing the core of its predecessors: action, adventure, exploration, wonder, heart, humor, and found family. And based on that creative vision, the new Stargate series was greenlit in November of 2025."

Mallozzi continued, "As of today, officially, that original vision is no more. We'll never get the opportunity to introduce you to that world and those characters – or reintroduce you to, and check in with, some familiar faces from the past. My heart breaks. For the incredibly talented writers who worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. For Martin who maintained an unwavering positive outlook throughout despite the challenges, and who always strove to make a show that would honor the fans while welcoming a new audiences. And for the long-suffering Stargate fandom who waited so long and came so close to getting a show they truly would have loved." Wright added, "Martin and his team were doing amazing work and I wish the world got to see it. I wish I got to see it, too."

Sadly, it's true. Amazon has elected not to move forward with the new Stargate series. There's not much I can add beyond confirming what's happened. But I will say this… Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that… pic.twitter.com/0D6S3QbiKa — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) June 3, 2026

Martin and his team were doing amazing work and I wish the world got to see it. I wish I got to see it, too. — Brad Wright 🇨🇦 (@bradtravelers) June 3, 2026

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) were set to serve as executive producers, alongside Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich (the minds behind the 1994 film). "Stargate" Universe veterans Wright and Mallozzi were set to serve as consulting producers. Building on the 1994 feature film, the franchise's universe would continue to grow over the next 30 years to include the television series Stargate SG-1 (1997-2007), Stargate Atlantis (2004-2009), and Stargate Universe (2009-2011). In addition, the franchise has found life in other media, including the animated Stargate Infinity (2002-2003), the web series Stargate Origins (2018), and more.

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