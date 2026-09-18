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Doctor Who, Lanterns, Heated Rivalry & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, Get Jiro, Heated Rivalry, Far Cry, AHS 13, Tracker, Crystal Lake, Doctor Who, Lanterns, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a key 2028/2029 tender update and Series 2 option details.

Lanterns deepens its DC mystery as the latest trailer teases tension, while The People v. Gorilla Grodd grabs attention.

TV highlights include Marshals, Get Jiro, Heated Rivalry, Far Cry, American Horror Story 13, and Tracker updates.

More genre and fan-favorite coverage includes VisionQuest, Crystal Lake, Stargate, Golden Axe, and AEW Dynamite.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, The People v. Gorilla Grodd, Get Jiro, Heated Rivalry, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Traitors: New Blood, Far Cry, AHS 13, Tracker, VisionQuest, Crystal Lake, Doctor Who, Lanterns, Stargate, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 18th, 2026:

Marshals Season 2: Check Out an Early Look at S02E02: "End of Watch"

The People v. Gorilla Grodd: Gisondo Talks Series Format, Showrunners

Get Jiro Early Preview: The Mysterious Chef's Reputation Precedes Him

Dungeon Masters Announces D&D: World of Warcraft Starts Sept. 22nd

Heated Rivalry Star Hudson Williams Discusses "Sad Book" Season 2

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Has a Super Problem: S01E09 Preview

The Traitors: New Blood Debuts Tonight! Our S01E01 & S01E02 Preview

Far Cry: Gleeson, Leigh, Linklater, Spruell & Demetriou Join FX Series

American Horror Story: 13 Drops New "The Grand Unveiling" Teaser

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Golden Axe Showrunners on Animated Fantasy Series & Infusing Comedy

8 Simple Rules: Kaley Cuoco & Henry Winkler on John Ritter's Legacy

AEW Dynamite Review: Death Riders, United Empire Clash Before All Out

CIA Season 2 Official Trailer Finds Colin & Bill Back In Action

Tony Khan Uses State Department to Sabotage WWE Crown Jewel

VisionQuest Character Profile Key Art Includes Artistic Ultron & More

HBO Doc Examines Failed Dennis Miller/Monday Night Football Experiment

Crystal Lake Hosts 2-Episode World Premiere Screening at TIFF (Images)

Golden Axe Stars Danny Pudi & Carl Tart on Hampton, Chronos & More

Doctor Who Tender: 1 Series/Specials for 2028/2029; Series 2 Option

Lanterns Trailer: The Mystery Deepens (And Guy's No Hal Jordan Fan)

Stargate: MGM "Excited" for Reboot; Amazon? Not So Much: Wright

Tracker, SNL 52, Best Medicine & Helluva Boss: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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