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Doctor Who, Lanterns, Rick and Morty/WB & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Rick and Morty, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, The Vampire Lestat, Lanterns, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with a closer look at “Thirteen O’Clock” and what it means for the Doctor and Rose.

Get quick-hit updates on X-Men ’97, Rick and Morty, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, and The Vampire Lestat.

Lanterns headlines the DC Studios side of the roundup, alongside major TV and streaming news from across the industry.

From It’s Always Sunny and John Oliver to Fire Country and WWE Raw, today’s TV dispatch covers a wide range of buzz.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sugar, Persona, John Oliver, Fire Country, X-Men '97, Dexter: Resurrection, Warner Bros./Rick and Morty, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, The Vampire Lestat, Lanterns, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 30th, 2026:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Happy "Frank Reynolds Debuts" Day!

Sugar Role Was "Sanity Check" For Colin Farrell After The Penguin

Disney Celebrates America Tonight! "The Pursuit of Happiness" Preview

Persona: RPG Video Game Franchise Set for Live-Action Netflix Series

John Oliver Pulling Double Duty on General Hospital, Days of Our Lives

Stranger Things Stars Brown & Harbour Reuniting for Netflix Spy Series

WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns Appears, Night of Champions Fallout

Fire Country: Olivia Thirlby Joins Season 5 Cast as New Series Regular

X-Men '97 S02: Someone Needs a Reminder of Who They're Dealing With

Dexter: Resurrection Star Krysten Ritter Returning for Season 2

Did Warner Bros. Block Rick and Morty From Using "Looney Tunes" Tune?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Teaser: A New Night City Neon Nightmare

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Ep. 5 Image Gallery: Next Stop, "New York"

Lanterns Was Always The Next Big Test for DC Studios After Superman

NBCUniversal/Sky, Comcast Planning to Split Into 2 Companies

Doctor Who: The Clock Strikes "Thirteen O'Clock" for The Doctor & Rose

BET Awards/Druski, Rick and Morty & X-Men '97: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Forbidden Door: Ospreay and Moné Victorious at Worst PPV Ever

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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