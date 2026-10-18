Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Next Doctor "Can Be Whoever in Whatever Moment": Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker discussed the BBC putting Doctor Who out to tender, noting there is "limitless possibility in any direction it can ever go."

Article Summary Jodie Whittaker says Doctor Who’s future has limitless possibility as the BBC tenders the series for a new era.

Whittaker believes Doctor Who stays vital because every generation can find their Doctor at whatever moment they enter.

The former Thirteenth Doctor says the show’s pauses are part of its magic, keeping Doctor Who fresh and unpredictable.

Whittaker also stresses the Doctor is a hero beyond gender, while reflecting on fan reactions and the pressure she felt.

After the season finale of Netflix's The Diplomat, and upcoming runs in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Hulu's Chicks, and ITV's In Contempt, Jodie Whittaker is getting the recognition that she deserves as an actor – an appreciation some (like us) would say she didn't receive enough of during her time as the Thirteenth Doctor on the BBC's Doctor Who. And yet, Whittaker has made it clear, time and again, that she's more than ready to return to the franchise when needed (as we've seen from her recent Big Finish audio dramas). As we've already seen, there are more than a few people across "TheWhoniverse" who've shared their thoughts on Doctor Who being put out to tender, and what a new production/creative could mean for the show's future.

"I think that the beauty of [Doctor Who] is that it has its moments of pause. It always has. A show can't run this long and not have its moments of pause, but what is so magical about it is every and any direction is a possibility," Whittaker shared about what makes the show's longevity work during an interview with Collider in support of The Diplomat. "What a fucking great thing." Whittaker added, "There is limitless possibility in any direction it can ever go, and that continues to keep fans, but it will also mean that, for the next generation of Whovians, their doctor can be whoever in whatever moment. I think that's why it's so special and reaches people. You can go back over it, and you can enter into it at any point, but what you can't do is predict the future of it, and that has only ever been exciting."

Doctor Who: The Doctor's a Hero, Gender Shouldn't Matter: Whittaker

Speaking with The Times in support of her Netflix drama Toxic Town, Whittaker revealed that she's never been big on social media – especially during her run as the Doctor – so she's avoided a lot of the toxicity that's been out there. But that doesn't mean she wasn't painfully aware of how her casting didn't fit the "specific mould" that the series had used for decades, an issue she discussed during her interview. In addition, Whittaker shared what it was about taking on the role of the Doctor that sent her "into a spiral," how it's hypocritical to think that a female Doctor couldn't be a role model for boys, advice she gave Ncuti Gatwa, and how she still appreciates the love from the fans. Here's a look at the highlights:

Whittaker on Breaking the Mold When It Comes to Doctors: "It was a noisy few [people]. Rage is always really loud — compliments are much quieter. But also, that show doesn't have a comparison. It's part of all our vocabularies — the Tardis, Daleks, 'exterminate!' And everyone's Doctor until then was a white man. They are very different actors, but they all fit a specific mould — and I didn't."

Whittaker on What Sent Her "Into a Spiral" About Failing as the Doctor: "If Peter [Capaldi] hadn't been good as the Doctor, it would only have reflected on him. Whereas I felt that if I wasn't very good at this, I've f***ed it for other actors. I think it's completely unacceptable if that was the case, but that's how I felt."

Whittaker: The Doctor Is a Role Model for Boys No Matter Who Plays The Character: "It's never been questioned that I had to look up to men. So it was fascinating that for some, we [women] could not be role models. The Doctor is still the Doctor. But also, I was playing an alien! My gender was not the issue."

Whittaker on Advice She Gave Ncuti Gatwa: "The main thing is that it goes so quick. I still can't believe my time is over. I was absolutely grief-stricken when it ended, even though it was my choice. I felt like I'd given myself 20 paper cuts. I loved it so much. But oh my God, the lines are so hard to learn! So the other thing was: I hope you are better at learning lines than I was."

Whittaker Is Still All About "Doctor Who" Fans: "I'm like, 'Don't forget about me.' It's nice for me if people are still massive fans because it means I didn't kill it. If someone stops me and starts talking [about Doctor Who], I'll go on and on, and I can sense them trying to leave."

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