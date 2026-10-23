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Doctor Who: Ninth Doctor & Fourth Doctor Team for New Adventure

In author Beth Axford's Doctor Who story "Nine Minutes Past Four," the Ninth Doctor and Fourth Doctor set out to help the Remembered TARDIS.

Article Summary Doctor Who: Tales of the TARDIS debuts with eight new stories, now available in hardback, ebook, and audio.

Beth Axford’s prequel short story “Nine Minutes Past Four” teams the Ninth Doctor with the freshly regenerated Fourth Doctor.

The two Doctors are summoned to aid the Remembered TARDIS, unlocking shared memories to move their journey forward.

An exclusive excerpt reveals the Fourth Doctor exploring a strange TARDIS space before meeting Christopher Eccleston’s Nine.

Three years after the initial run of adventures, the doors of the Remembered TARDIS are being thrown open again in Doctor Who: Tales of the TARDIS. The collection of eight brand-new stories is now available in hardback, ebook, and audio download – and if you're looking for a preview, then author Beth Axford has you covered. Over on the long-running show's website, you can check out Axford's prequel short story, "Nine Minutes Past Four," where two very different but freshly-regenerated Doctors (yup, Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor) are summoned to help the Remembered TARDIS. Only through working together and remembering their shared past can they hope to move forward and become the Doctors they were born to be. Here's the opening to the prequel short story that went live on the Doctor Who website earlier today (and make sure to check out the entire tale online):

Doctor Who: "Nine Minutes Past Four": "Tales of the TARDIS" Prequel

Regeneration was a lottery.

But still, the Doctor was sure this wasn't quite right. He had walked into the TARDIS, but this was not his TARDIS. This new place was golden and rosy with a lilac haze; warm and inviting. But not my TARDIS, the Doctor thought.

He was still wearing his velvet jacket and his nightshirt, and he was still freshly regenerated. He spun around in his new body, trying to figure it out.

'Ha! Why is a mouse when it spins?'

Then, he stopped. 'No. Still don't know the answer.'

The Doctor looked around. This place was simply brimming with stuff! And some of it, he recognised. A blue crystal from Metebelis III, an old recorder he had once used to help him think, and ah! The food machine! He'd wondered where that had gone…

The walls were covered in round things and hexagon things and lit-up things. A jukebox sat in one corner next to a chalkboard covered in scribbles. Books, sonic screwdrivers and various items of clothing were dotted around haphazardly, filling the space; it was a hoard the Doctor only half recognised. A mess, but it seemed intentional. Nothing about the crammed place made him uncomfortable – in fact, it had quite the opposite effect.

It made him feel at home.

I WROTE A MULTI DOCTOR STORY! 🤩🤩🤩 — Beth Axford (@0hMySt4rs) October 23, 2026

Above him hung a control console, reaching down from the ceiling like a chandelier. And close to where the Doctor had seemingly arrived was a digital clock with a time frozen into it: 16:09 PM. That was apparently the time, and time did not seem to be moving here inside this jumbled concoction of a place.

'Are you… a TARDIS?' he wondered aloud. 'I think you could do with a bit of a spring clean, old girl!'

A cough came suddenly from behind him, and the Doctor turned to find a dark figure. A figure wearing a weathered, brown, too-big leather jacket. His hair was closely cropped, and his eyebrows were furrowed. He was almost the opposite of the Doctor, who was fizzing with energy and grinning all over the place.

An excited 'Hello!' exploded from the Time Lord as he greeted the new arrival. The man settled his blue eyes on the Doctor, an expression of recognition setting in on his face.

'Ah,' he said. 'It's you.'

'Well yes,' the Doctor said. 'I am me! The definite article, you might say!'

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