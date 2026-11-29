Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Not Marvel; Needs to Be Nurtured, Not Maintained: Capaldi

Peter Capaldi discussed how Doctor Who differs from other franchises, such as Marvel, and why he feels confident about the show's future.

Article Summary Doctor Who can’t be handled like Marvel, Peter Capaldi says; the BBC series needs nurturing, not brand maintenance.

Peter Capaldi sounds confident about Doctor Who’s future, saying the show’s highs and lows are simply part of long-run TV.

Capaldi says Doctor Who demands a full-time creative leader, which is why he passed on offers to join tender bids.

Peter Capaldi argues Doctor Who works best when showrunners like Russell T. Davies and Steven Moffat shield it from BBC execs.

After spotlighting what Billie Piper had to share about her decision to leave the long-running show after two seasons and the important impact that co-star Christopher Eccleston had on her, we're checking in with some additional thoughts Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor) had regarding Doctor Who and what the post-tender future holds for the show. Specifically, Capaldi touched on how Doctor Who can't be treated the same way as a franchise like Marvel, and how the show's current tender status is just another example of the high and low points that come with a show that's been around as long as Doctor Who has.

Speaking with Radio Times in support of his current projects, Prime Video's The Devil's Hour Season 3 and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 6, Capaldi was asked about his previous comments that some folks at the BBC "don't really understand" the show, and if he believed that Doctor Who was "too quirky" and "too British" to become a global franchise on par with Marvel. "I think that's a very wise way of putting it. Most of the people who have made 'Doctor Who' have made it with love. But once it becomes this huge, successful thing, I think the executive focus slightly shifts into maintaining the brand as opposed to nurturing it." As for what the future might hold for the show, Capaldi doesn't sound too worried.

"It's going to be great. Inevitably, 'Doctor Who' goes up and down – all of us have had good episodes and bad episodes. That's the reality of making episodic TV. They can't all be [2015 masterpiece] 'Heaven Sent.' But it's a wonderful show. I quite miss it. You can't not miss being 'Doctor Who,'" he added. And while Capaldi joining Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant for the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building would have you believing otherwise, Capaldi isn't part of any ex-Doctors group chat – and he sounds pretty okay about it. "Apparently there is, to which I'm not admitted. But I'm OK with that. I can survive," he shared.

Doctor Who: Capaldi Was Invited to Join Tenders; Why He Passed

Checking in with Half the Picture podcast host Billy Barnell in October, Capaldi covered a lot of ground near the end of the episode regarding the current tender process, what he hopes to see when the show returns, and much more. For this go-around, Capaldi reveals that he's been asked to join "tender" for Doctor Who – and explains why he needed to take a pass. In addition, Capaldi shares his thoughts on the show's creative-administrative set-up – and why it's best to have someone like Steven Moffat and Russell T. Davies serving as the buffer between the show and the BBC.

Capaldi on Being Invited to Join Tenders – And Why He Passed: "People keep asking me to join tenders for 'Doctor Who.' I keep being asked if I would come and join this company and put together a package. I don't mean for me to be in it, but to create a version of it. And I haven't joined any of those because I know how hard the show is to make," Capaldi shared. "And also because I have other things I want to pursue. And you can't make a show like 'Doctor Who' without it taking over your life. It has to. It's that kind of show. It's not… you can't do it as a distant executive or a part-time role. So, I think I'm looking forward to the show coming back because I think it will be fascinating and exciting because also I think whoever gets it will really want to do it and will be really be driven and passionate about it."

Capaldi on "Doctor Who" Needing a Showrunner, Thinking "People in BBC Don't Really Understand It": "I sometimes think people in BBC don't really understand it. I think that's sort of kind of a problem. I think people don't really know what it's supposed to be. So there's only a small group of professionals. That's why the show is made by Russell [T. Davies] and Steven [Moffat] and all that because they love it and they loved it from when they were little. And when it was not on, they loved it, so they knew what it was, so they knew what to bring to it," Capaldi said. "I don't think there were any executives that the BBC said had a checklist of things that should be in it. I think it had to be left to Russell to do that. And there'll be someone like that now, you know. I think, and I've said this before to you. I'm slightly concerned about branding and the scale of that and what that does to a piece of work," he added, though Capaldi noted that approach didn't seem to hurt the "Star Wars" franchise.

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