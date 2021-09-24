Doctor Who: Olly Alexander Suddenly Bookies' 2:1 Fav For Next Doctor

With the news that Russell T Davies is returning to be the showrunner of Doctor Who from 2023 onwards, the odds on the next Doctor Who to replace Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin in the role, have dramatically shifted. And the current favourite by far is Olly Alexander, even though his agent had previously denied such rumours. Paddy Power has Olly Alexander now at 2/1, the favourite, with Kris Marshall at 11/2, Lenny Henry at 6/1, Michaela Coel at 8/1, Paul McGann at 10/1, and Michael Sheen at 12/1. In the summer, Michaela Coel was the favourite with Olly Alexander down at 6/1. An hour ago, he was 3/1. The odds are moving fast.

Alexander is a British musician, singer-songwriter, actor, LGBTQ advocate, and television presenter, whose music is released under the name Years & Years. Born in Harrogate in Yorkshire, home to Thought Bubble and just down the road from Jodie Whittaker's Huddersfield, he started acting and recording music young. He first appeared in the film Summerhill released in 2008. Years & Years formed in 2010, with Alexander joining the band as lead vocalist after member Mikey Goldsworthy heard him singing in the shower and liked his voice. Their debut single I Wish I Knew was released in July 2012 on the Good Bait label, with the band performing as a five-piece group. In 2013, Alexander starred as Peter Pan in the West End play Peter and Alice alongside Ben Whishaw and Judi Dench and got a supporting role in the final series of Skins, which caught Russell T Davies' eye.

Years & Years signed a deal to the French label Kitsuné as a three-piece and released their second single, called Traps. Years & Years' most successful single, King, released under Polydor, headed straight to number one in the UK Single Chart in March 2015, earning the band national recognition. Davies names his drama Years And Years after the band and in January 2021, Alexander starred in Davies' drama It's a Sin which depicts gay life in the 1980s and early 1990s. His character even appeared on a fictional episode of Doctor Who within It's A Sin. Earlier this year, Davies said that he would have loved to cast Alexander as The Doctor – hence why the bookies are scrambling now we know that Davies will return to the show as showrunner and bringing Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter back him. Let's do it, let's do it tonight… with images of Johnny B.