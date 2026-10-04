Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Online Leaking "More Ferocious Than Ever," Hurt Run: RTD

Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies addresses the impact that online leaking had on his tenure and how they're hurting the franchise.

Article Summary Russell T. Davies says Doctor Who leaks spoiled every major twist, including Billie Piper’s finale return.

Davies argues online spoilers made fans cynical, less surprised, and quicker to assume new Doctor Who ideas would fail.

He links leaked Christmas Special details to the decision to drop the 2026 Doctor Who holiday episode.

Davies says the BBC feared public backlash over legal action, warning toxic fandom is hurting Doctor Who and sci-fi.

Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies' memoir, The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television, may not have dropped yet, but the excerpt published by The Guardian this weekend has definitely been getting attention. Previously, we looked at what Davies had to say about the decision to announce and then scuttle the 2026 Christmas Special, and what led to the decision to have Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper. For this go-around, Davies addressed his issues with spoilers and leaks online, making his feelings known on how they impacted the Christmas Special and, in the bigger picture, are hurting the franchise. While explaining the reasons why there were more negatives than positives to the Christmas Special moving forward, especially with the tender decision already in play, Davies noted that having the details of the special leak online before it airs played a role.

"Bear with me for a little tangent here. When it comes to science fiction, the problem of leaking online is now so vast and so pernicious it threatens to ruin everything. And it's more ferocious than ever with Doctor Who. Every decision we ever made, every single plot twist, every single moment, all the way up to the appearance of Billie [Piper] in the very last seconds of the last series finale, was leaked. It's absolutely extraordinary, and I swear it did a lot to destroy the profile of the show," Davies writes. "It introduces a cynicism among fans, because they're not surprised by anything any more. Their response to a leak is weariness, an instant assumption that whatever has been leaked won't work. They instantly imagine the worst version of it, and then, when they eventually see it, it inevitably confirms their bias. So we had to work for two years knowing that leaks were happening, and yet we were powerless."

Though the BBC was able to identify the person who posted the leaked information online, Davies explained that the BBC had concerns about how it would look for the multimedia corporation to pursue legal action against a member of the public. "The BBC was always very scared of how that would look – a member of the public being prosecuted for simply breaking copyright; it would be like breaking a butterfly on a wheel," he wrote. As for the person who leaked the copyrighted materials, Davies shares that they were never discovered – and that with as many people as there are involved in production, it could have been anyone.

"That person is still out there. They might be reading this and frothing with glee. Well done, mate, enjoy your masturbation. But we were powerless, absolutely powerless, to do anything. I think this small element of science-fiction fandom is actually beginning to affect the whole genre, especially now hatred can be monetised on YouTube. Doctor Who, Star Trek, Star Wars, they're all being brought down by contempt. You can even see it happening outside sci-fi, where any second series is furiously at war online with fans of its first series. Look at it happening with The Pitt," Davies wrote. "Fortunately, contempt is essentially uncreative. Those people will run out of steam."

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