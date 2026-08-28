Posted in: Amazon Studios, BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, prime video

Doctor Who: Prime Video In The Mix? Amazon Would "Welcome" Talks

During the Edinburgh TV Festival, Amazon executives offered some thoughts on whether Prime Video is considering pitching for Doctor Who.

Article Summary Amazon Prime Video signaled it would welcome talks about Doctor Who as BBC ponders the series’ next production team.

Prime Video exec Oliver Jones praised Doctor Who amid Edinburgh TV Festival discussion of bigger UK scripted spending.

Amazon MGM says it is open for business on UK originals, fueling fresh Doctor Who speculation after the Disney era.

Billie Piper says she is not the next Doctor, adding a cryptic Doctor Who twist as the show’s future remains unclear.

While we await word on what the future holds for Doctor Who in a post-Russell T. Davies, post-Bad Wolf world, the rumblings around who may (or may not) pitch to be the next production team to steer the long-running series are beginning to get louder. We know BBC Studios is interested, as is Dean Devlin's Electric Entertainment – though whether interest becomes more than that remains to be seen. During this week's Edinburgh TV Festival, the BBC remained mum on the matter, while Anne Mensah, Netflix's VP of Original Series, offered one of the best (and safest) responses. But there may be a new player in play (though not entirely new if you've been checking out the dumpster fires of random speculation post-Disney), with Variety reporting some very interesting comments from Oliver Jones, Senior Commissioner for UK Scripted at Amazon's Prime Video, about the streamer possibly being interested in "The Whoniverse."

"I love 'Doctor Who,' and we welcome any conversations around IP," shared Jones, not exactly pushing back on the idea. What made the comment even more eyebrow-raising was its coming amid a conversation in which Jones and Nicole Clemens, Amazon MGM Studios' London-based VP of International Originals, discussed plans for "across the board" increases in spending on UK programming. "The UK budget now sits in the UK, and the decision-making sits with me," said Clemens. "I wanted to let people know that we're open for business," they added, noting that funding was available for scripted and unscripted programs.

"We want broadly commercial shows, but they still need to have a sense of authorship, originality, with deep, multi-faceted characters and a real sense of lean and propulsion. We're a local UK team, we're programming for UK audiences, and we're programming across all of the regions. Ideally, they also have universal themes, universal subject matters, which means that they could travel and get bigger audiences," Jones explained. "If it doesn't work in the UK, it won't travel," Clemens added.

Did Ncuti Gatwa regenerate into Billie Piper's Sixteenth Doctor? That was an "interesting" question to answer well before the tender announcement hit – now, that cliffhanger has taken on even greater creative importance. During a special conversation at For the Love of Fantasy & Sci-Fi in London this past weekend, Piper addressed the 800 lb. TARDIS in the room, offering an interesting response regarding her on-screen status after "The Reality War" rolled its final credits.

"I am… not the next Doctor. I am Rose Tyler in hiatus. Sorry, that's a really cryptic answer. But because I'm not currently filming 'Doctor Who' as the Doctor, I can't, you know, lie and say otherwise," Piper shared, and it's an interesting point. Piper can't say she's the Sixteenth Doctor if she isn't aware of where things are heading – with the tender process further complicating matters. What's also interesting – and this is just us reading into the clip below – is that it could be implied that Piper wasn't aware of what the future plans were when she filmed that moment.

Here's a look at what Piper had to share – with huge thanks to Doctor Who Positivity (Tom) DCU fan for sharing the clip:

Billie Piper on Doctor Who and the future and not being the Doctor. pic.twitter.com/hk2R7rZs26 — Doctor Who Positivity (Tom) DCU fan (@PositivityWho) August 22, 2026

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