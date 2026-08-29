Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who/Prime Video, TWD: Dead City & Manifest: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City, Hawkeye, Pokémon, Lanterns, Manifest, Doctor Who, Robocop, Only Murders in London, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch as Prime Video reportedly signals it would welcome talks about the franchise.

Doctor Who fans also get Carole Ann Ford weighing in on how a long-awaited Doctor and Susan reunion could finally play out.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Lanterns, Hawkeye, Pokémon, and One Piece headline a packed round-up of TV updates.

Manifest spinoff Arrivals joins Robocop, NCIS, Star Trek, and Only Murders in London in today’s streaming news mix.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Dead City, Matlock, Always Sunny, Hawkeye, Pokémon, Lanterns, One Piece, Arrivals: A Manifest Mystery, Doctor Who, NCIS, Star Trek 60, Robocop, Only Murders in London, SNL UK, Small Prophets, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 29th, 2026:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E06 Clip: Maggie & Beth Heartbreaker

Matlock Director Tessa Blake Talks Legal Drama, Baywatch Reboot & More

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E04 Images: Cricket's Back!

WWE SmackDown Preview: Punk, Owens, and Zayn Go All In Tonight

Is Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Teasing Season 2 or Avengers Return?

Pokémon Stop-Motion Series From Aardman Set for Disney+ in 2027

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E06 Preview: "Negan" & "Maggie" Meet

Lanterns S01E03 Sneak Peek: Young John Stewart Learns His Destiny

One Piece S03 "Battle of Alabasta": Get to Know Emilio Sakraya/Koza

Manifest Spinoff Series "Arrivals" Gets Netflix Series Green Light

Doctor Who: Prime Video In The Mix? Amazon Would "Welcome" Talks

NCIS S24: Who Wants Another Look at Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo?

Star Trek 60th Anniversary Events: Vulcan Salute World Record & More

Robocop Star Dan Stevens on Series Not Looking to Recreate 1987 Film

Only Murders in London: Martin, Short & Gomez Post Season 6 Wrap Video

Saturday Night Live UK Wins Big During Edinburgh TV Awards

Small Prophets: Critically Acclaimed BBC Series Set for Apple TV Debut

Doctor Who: Carole Ann Ford on How Doctor-Susan Reunion Would Go Down

Lanterns, Get Jiro, Dungeon Crawler Carl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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