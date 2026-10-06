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Doctor Who: RTD Changed My Mind About Billie Piper/Regeneration Move

We liked the decision to have Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper. Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies changed that.

Article Summary Russell T. Davies says Doctor Who originally ended with Ncuti Gatwa glowing out, but the cut felt like the show was dying.

To avoid a bleak Doctor Who hiatus ending, Davies pushed for a full regeneration and chose Billie Piper to spark buzz.

The Billie Piper Doctor Who twist may have reignited debate, but it also created a massive cliffhanger with no clear payoff.

Davies claims the Billie Piper puzzle is easy to fix, but that risks undercutting her legacy and burdening Doctor Who’s next team.

Over the weekend, ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies made headlines when excerpts from his memoir, The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television, were published by The Guardian. In the passages presented, Davies covered a number of topics, including more details on the timeline that led to the announced 2026 Christmas Special being canceled, and how online leaks severely hurt the show over the course of his run. Davies also discussed what led to the decision to have Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper at the end of "The Reality War," and we're not sure we buy into or appreciate it.

In his memoir, Davies writes that the original plan was for Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor to regenerate, but viewers obviously wouldn't see who he would regenerate into, since the show was going on a hiatus. The idea was to keep things vague to show fans that the universe lives on. Davies, on the other hand, felt it gave the opposite impression. "So we shot that with Ncuti: he smiled and said his last line, and the screen melted into a golden glow … Except when we edited that together, it looked like the death of the show. We said, 'Think of children watching that. It's like a death. We can't do that to them,'" he wrote.

Being stuck in "limbo with months of inaction" while the BBC put together its plans for the show now that the Disney deal was done, Davies shared that he couldn't let go of "an ending that looked like too much of an ending" to him. During a Zoom meeting with the team, Davies argued that they needed the Fifteenth Doctor to regenerate physically, and the group decided that Piper should be who he regenerates into. While fans continue to debate the decision, Davies makes it clear that it accomplished one major goal: getting folks talking about Doctor Who again.

But, in the big picture, was it the right move – or was it a bit more of a "Fuck You!" move? I'm not saying Davies didn't have a point when he said that having the final moment be a glowing screen and nothing else might give the wrong impression. I just don't agree with it. You could have the screen glow and put up something like "The Doctor Will Return…" or similar – maybe even a quote from the Doctor about the journey never ending. Also, to go from feeling like a glowing screen is too depressing to bringing on Piper feels like one helluva leap. Wouldn't fans be more upset to be hit with a ten-ton cliffhanger, only to learn that it didn't have an ending?

For his part, Davies doesn't see the dangling question about Piper as a problem. "Yes, that leaves us with a Billie puzzle, but c'mon, that's easy. Doctor Who problems are simple to solve (remember, in 1996, it was proclaimed that the Doctor is half-human – that was fixed by everyone discreetly never mentioning it again),' Davies argued. "A new production team can either seize hold of that appearance happily, or – and this is more likely – they can explain the event away with exactly seven words. Painless. That's not a problem, that's a piece of piss." Again, I respectfully disagree. Piper isn't just any actor; she's an icon in "The Whoniverse," having easily played the most important and influential non-Doctor characters in the show's lore. You can't have her be a part of such an important moment, only to then have her importance explained away "with exactly seven words." Piper deserves a ton more respect than that. The move also hits the new creative team, which now has to clean up a leftover storyline while crafting its own vision for the show's future. In the end, Piper may have brought some short-term attention to Doctor Who, but the move could also end up going down as one of the show's less-than-stellar decisions.

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