Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: RTD Defends, Explains Billie Piper/Regeneration Decision

Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies explains what led to having Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper.

Article Summary Russell T. Davies says Doctor Who’s future looked shaky as Ncuti Gatwa exited and the BBC/Disney deal unraveled.

The original Fifteenth Doctor regeneration was left vague, but editing made it feel like Doctor Who was ending for good.

During months of limbo, Davies and the team chose Billie Piper to follow Gatwa, aiming to keep Doctor Who alive.

Davies says the Billie Piper twist reignited Doctor Who buzz and insists any new team can easily explain it away.

As Doctor Who continues rolling through the BBC's tender process, ex-Showrunner Russell T. Davies is offering some new insights into one of the more "controversial" decisions of his run: having Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper at the end of the series finale, "The Reality War." In the excerpt from his memoir, The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television, published by The Guardian on Saturday, Davies explains the decision-making process that led to the still-debated final scene. Though the production team knew that Gatwa was departing, the show's future was still very much in doubt as the final chapters of the second series were being written in the shadow of whether the Disney/BBC deal would be renewed. But Davies notes that he could see the writing on the wall. "Deep down I thought it wouldn't. You could tell what I was thinking, because I was already creating new work: Tip Toe for Channel 4, and also setting up the dance version of It's a Sin with Rambert," Davies writes. "In fact, in some ways it would have been a nightmare for me if that third series had come along, but I would have managed it."

With question marks about the show's future still in play, Davies writes that the original plan was for Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor to regenerate into…. someone. Though the plan was to keep the result of the Fifteenth Doctor's regeneration vague as a way of showing that the universe lives on, Davies felt it gave the opposite impression. "So we shot that with Ncuti: he smiled and said his last line, and the screen melted into a golden glow … Except when we edited that together, it looked like the death of the show. We said, 'Think of children watching that. It's like a death. We can't do that to them,'" he wrote.

While editing "The Reality War," Davies and the team learned that the BBC/Disney deal was done. That led to further delays as the BBC dealt with its own internal issues (like the departure of CCO Charlotte Moore) and questions about its budget/funding from the UK government and others. "As a result, there was a delay of months when none of us could say anything and none of us could do anything, because they wanted to get all the right pieces in place to say how and why this show had faltered," Davies wrote. It was during that "limbo with months of inaction" that the decision was made to have the Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into Piper. During that time, Davies writes that he couldn't let go of "an ending that looked like too much of an ending" to him.

Gathering the important players via Zoom, Davies made the case that they needed the Fifteenth Doctor to regenerate physically, and the group decided that Piper should be who he regenerates into. "We approached her and she was so delighted to do it, because she loves Doctor Who and she loves the team," Davies writes. "We've all stayed great mates across the years, and Bad Wolf made Billie's I Hate Suzie series. She gave us the fastest yes we could have had." While fans may continue to debate the decision, Davies makes it clear that it accomplished one major goal: folks were talking about Doctor Who again.

"I can't begin to tell you how many people – in the streets, students here in Manchester, members of my own­ family – were talking about it," Davies writes. "Two days after transmission, I went to Charlotte Moore's farewell drinks in London. The great and good of television were there, and I couldn't believe how many people asked me about Billie. Proper, seasoned television professionals who I never would have thought watch Doctor Who, all saying: 'Billie, Billie, Billie!'" And for those who believe that Davies and his team painted the next creative team into a corner, Davies isn't buying it.

"Yes, that leaves us with a Billie puzzle, but c'mon, that's easy. Doctor Who problems are simple to solve (remember, in 1996, it was proclaimed that the Doctor is half-human – that was fixed by everyone discreetly never mentioning it again),' Davies argues. "A new production team can either seize hold of that appearance happily, or – and this is more likely – they can explain the event away with exactly seven words. Painless. That's not a problem, that's a piece of piss."

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