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Doctor Who: RTD Explains Why Disney Deal "Didn't Work From Day One"

In his new memoir, Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies discusses the Disney production deal and why it seemed doomed from the start.

Article Summary Russell T. Davies says Doctor Who pitched Netflix, Amazon, and Disney, with Netflix long seen as the likely home.

Davies admits Disney felt like the least likely Doctor Who partner, given its focus on giant Marvel and Star Wars shows.

RTD says Disney knew of Doctor Who but not the series itself, learning key touchstones like Blink only after signing on.

Davies says the Disney+ Doctor Who deal “didn’t work from day one,” citing the brand’s US profile and messy rollout.

Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies has been grabbing a lot of headlines with the release of his memoir, The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television, especially among fans of the long-running show. Previously, we looked at what Davies had to say about the decision to announce and then scuttle the 2026 Christmas Special, what led to the decision to have Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper, and how spoilers and online leaks are hurting the franchise's future. For this go-around, Davies offers some insights into the streaming deal with Disney. In the excerpts below, we learn that Davies initially thought Netflix would be the one, and why he didn't see Disney in the picture. In addition, Davies explains why he believes Disney knew nothing about the show before investing in it, and how the overall deal was doomed from the start.

RTD on Pitching Streamers, Thinking Netflix Would Be the One: "We pitched to all of the streaming platforms. We did Netflix and Amazon as well as Disney. Actually, the Netflix meeting was in person, which was fun. I drew this little booklet for them that had illustrations of every single story. Cute pitch, yeah. I think we all thought it would go to Netflix. That was the assumption when we talked about these platforms, because we used the word Netflix in the way you use the word Sellotape: it's almost a generic term. And we did have a very nice time with them, but we couldn't quite make it work."

RTD on Why Disney Wasn't on His Radar: "I remember thinking the Disney option was the most impossible of all. I thought, that's not likely, because they do these very expensive Marvel shows, and Star Wars – they were way out of our league. But then they turned around and said yes! And they were very lovely. They were led by an executive called Charlie Andrews, who I love to this day. He's a clever, funny, fine and classy man.

RTD on Realizing Disney Knew About "Doctor Who," But Didn't Know "Doctor Who": Davies writes about how he "pitched like a demon," with all eight episodes mapped out, as well as The War Between the Land and the Sea, and "a simple document explaining what 'Doctor Who' was." But once things got underway, it didn't take long for Davies to realize "they [Disney] didn't know the slightest thing about Doctor Who – only what I'd told them."

"After my pitch, I assumed their accountants went away to look at the figures, and that their researchers had looked at the history of the show and its demographics and its profile across the decades, its ups and downs across sixty years and its potential and its roster of characters and monsters and aliens. But no, it all seemed brand new to them," Davies continued. "In one meeting, I mentioned the famous Steven Moffat episode 'Blink' – the one with the Weeping Angels – but they'd never heard of it. They went away and watched it and came back saying, 'Hey, great episode!' I thought, yes, but … how have you bought Doctor Who without watching 'Blink'?! But the lovely thing was watching those executives fall in love with Doctor Who as the series unfolded. We had great executives like Rafael Garcia and Gloria Fan, and they developed a genuine passion for it. They became fans!"

RTD on Disney Deal: "It Didn't Work From Day One": It just didn't work on Disney+. Simple as that. To be honest, it didn't work from day one. It's an old show. It's not particularly well known in America. It's never been on the level of Star Wars or Star Trek, and maybe it didn't suit supersizing. And we had that complicated launch, starting with the sixtieth anniversary, then a Christmas Special, then a gap before the series proper. But no one could ever come up with a better, more financially secure plan."

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