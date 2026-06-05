Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, star trek

Doctor Who: RTD Explains Why "Star Trek" Wasn't the Universe For Him

Showrunner Russell T. Davies shares two key reasons why he chose Doctor Who over Star Trek, adding, "I do love the modern 'Star Trek' now."

Article Summary Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies reveals why "The Whoniverse" appealed to him more than Star Trek.

Davies says Star Trek felt too military and job-driven, while Doctor Who offered freedom, kindness, and wonder.

He explains that joining the Doctor only requires being good and lovely, unlike serving aboard the Enterprise.

Davies adds Doctor Who felt more magical to children, because the TARDIS could land on any street or backyard.

While we await official news about what the future holds for the BBC's Doctor Who and the upcoming Christmas Special, Showrunner Russell T. Davies has been making the press rounds in support of his critically acclaimed Channel 4 drama, Tip Toe. Though the "Doctor Who" talk has been pretty limited, Davies hasn't completely ignored discussing the long-running series. During his time as showrunner, Davies has been part of a number of efforts to help bring the Doctor Who and "Star Trek" fandoms together. Now, he's offering some insights into why Doctor Who was the right call for him when he was younger, what it was about "Star Trek" that turned him off, and how he "eventually" came to terms with the franchise and what it represented.

Checking in with host James O'Brien for the Full Disclosure podcast, Davies explained why he didn't "actively like Star Trek" when he was younger:" Because that's the military, cause that's joining up, putting on a uniform in 'Star Trek." Before continuing, Davies adds, "I do love the modern 'Star Trek' now. I've come to terms with it now, eventually." Also, Davies noted that you have to have a job and be the best to serve on the U.S.S. Enterprise in the Star Trek universe.

While over in "The Whoniverse," to join the TARDIS, Davies says, "you just have to be good and nice. You have to be lovely to get on." Davies saw the difference in the two worlds, "And so my heart went to the one that was just free." Davies added that another advantage that Doctor Who has over "Star Trek," at least for him, was that an 8-year-old could imagine the TARDIS appearing on their street, or even in their backyards. "You don't imagine the Enterprise sailing over your house. You don't. It's not going to happen." Here's a look at the excerpt deom the podcast, followed by the entire episode:

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