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Doctor Who/RTD, Lanterns, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Get Jiro, Svengoolie, Lanterns, AEW Collision, Scrubs, WWE SmackDown, Doctor Who/RTD, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads the Daily Dispatch as Russell T Davies defends Billie Piper's regeneration and Christmas Dalek doubts.

Doctor Who production watch continues as the tender process deadline sparks fresh speculation over leaks and next steps.

Beyond Doctor Who, the roundup hits SNL, Lanterns, AEW Collision, Scrubs, WWE SmackDown, and Svengoolie.

Also on deck: Get Jiro's Toonami debut, Dakota Johnson's SNL spotlight, and a new DC-focused Daily Dispatch.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Get Jiro, Svengoolie, Lanterns, AEW Collision, Scrubs, WWE SmackDown, Doctor Who/RTD, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 4th, 2026:

Taylor Swift Joins Dakota Johnson During Tonight's SNL Monologue

SNL 52 Cold Open: Trump Looks to Rubio, McConnell & Hegseth for Help

Get Jiro Hits Adult Swim's Toonami Tonight! S01E01 & S01E02 Preview

SNL 52 Pregame Preview: Dakota Johnson Rewind, Weekly Recap & More

Svengoolie: "The Wizard of Oz" & "Invisible Man" Haunt MeTV Tonight!

Lanterns Season Finale Title Teaser Offers Viewers a Sobering Clue

AEW Collision Preview: Moxley vs. Doyle, Kofi's AEW Singles Debut

Scrubs: Sacred Heart Go-Goes Power Rangers for Inspired Fantasy Scene

WWE SmackDown Review: Owens Qualifies as Orton Sinks Cody

Doctor Who: RTD Defends, Explains Billie Piper/Regeneration Decision

Doctor Who Christmas Special Story Had Daleks, But RTD Had His Doubts

Doctor Who Tender Process Deadline Hits: So, When Do The Leaks Start?

DC Studios/DC Comics: Skydance Impact & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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