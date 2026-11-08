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Doctor Who: RTD on His Spinoff Ideas & Having More "Wars" Planned

Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies was thinking beyond the main series, sharing his spinoff plans and ideas for more "The War..."

Article Summary Russell T. Davies reveals Doctor Who spinoff plans, with The War Between the Land and the Sea launching a wider format.

Davies says a successful Disney deal could have expanded Doctor Who with annual The War... stories and bigger universe-building.

Planned Doctor Who ideas included The War Between the Earth and the Moon, Men and Women, and the timely Cleverer than Not.

Davies details Earth and Moon: a rogue U.S. president seizes the Moonbase as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart was set to return.

If you've been following our coverage of ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies' memoir The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television, then you know that he's had a lot to share about what went down leading to the BBC putting the long-running show out to tender. Davies has also been very forthcoming about what his future plans were if the Disney deal was a success and his run extended to a third series – and possibly beyond. Those plans also included spinoffs, with The War Between the Land and the Sea meant to be the first in a series of "The War…" spinoffs (a "recurring format").

"If the Disney deal had been successful, we would have done a different story every year – we had such good ideas, like The War Between the Earth and the Moon, The War Between the Men and the Women, and my favourite, The War Between the Cleverer than Not, which is frankly the story of our society now," Davies shared. Adding that it was a "shame" that "the steam's going out of the concept," Davies offered some details on what the first follow-up, The War Between the Earth and the Moon, which was reportedly already in development and would include the return of Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

"It was brilliantly contentious," Davies shared about the project. "A mad, tyrannical American president, at the end of his days, about to face impeachment and prison, visits the unit Moonbase and starts a revolution, his private army commandeering the place as his own. He declares independence, and the base has nuclear weapons aimed at the Earth. So, who's in charge now? At the same time, some weird, creepy, wailing, unearthly essence is being dug up on a nearby crater." As of this writing, it's still unclear when or if The War Between the Land and Sea will make its way onto Disney+.

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