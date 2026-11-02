Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Remembers K9 Voice Actor John Leeson

Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies posted a touching and heartfelt tribute to actor John Leeson, the voice of canine companion K9.

Article Summary Doctor Who star John Leeson, the iconic voice of K-9, has died at 83 after a summer of illness, his family confirmed.

Russell T. Davies paid heartfelt tribute to Leeson, calling him the one true voice of K-9 across the Whoniverse.

Leeson debuted as K-9 in 1977 and returned across Doctor Who spinoffs, specials, and even LEGO Dimensions.

A 2014 interview revealed how John Leeson crafted K-9’s distinct Doctor Who voice to sound witty, clipped, and mechanical.

Over the weekend, the news hit that actor John Leeson (John Ducker), who voiced the robotic canine companion K-9 on Doctor Who, had passed away at the age of 83 after a "summer of illness," according to the family. "I regret to announce the death of my father, John Ducker, a.k.a. John Leeson, at 3:03pm today after a summer of illness. The end was peaceful. 'Good night, sweet prince, And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," Leeson's son, Guy Ducker, wrote in a Facebook post. Debuting alongside Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor in 1977's "The Invisible Enemy," Leeson would go on to voice the character in a number of the franchise's episodes and for a number of Doctors. He would go on to voice K-9 in spinoffs K-9 and Company (1981), The Sarah Jane Adventures (2007-2010), K9 (2009-2010), and even the 2015 LEGO Dimensions video game. Now, ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies has shared some heartfelt thoughts on working with Leeson and what he meant to "The Whoniverse" as a whole.

"John Leeson (1943-2026). The voice of K9, and a fine, fine actor. When we brought K9 back in 2006, there was no question that we'd ask John to provide the voice; it was impossible to imagine anyone else," Davies wrote in an Instagram post, honoring Leeson. "And really, what a performance, what a character: a posh dog, uppity, haughty, wry, but somehow innocent too, and so funny. 'Maximum defence mode!' God he was good. Pitched perfectly so that kids could impersonate him. That's not easy, that's hell of a piece of acting. And he was wonderfully dedicated to that character for… gasp, six decades! He'd phone me up and chat sometimes – on the landline, I remember, those were the days. Including one time when he hadn't been paid! But he was so gracious about it. A true gent, and a great loss. Sympathy to his family and friends. Good night, sir. Affirmative! ♥️"

"I went to see Graham Williams. I'd been introduced to Graham by Derek Goodwin, and I saw the blueprints for K9. K9 hadn't then been built, and there was this sort of Scottie tartan collar round [his neck]. I said, 'Well, do you want him Scottish?' and he said, 'Oh no, heaven forfend, we don't want Scottish,' so I said, 'What do you want?' He said, 'Well really K9 is the receptory and the deliverer of all information. He's an absolute know-all, but we want his voice to sound as if it comes out of a tiny little elliptical speaker in a cheap radio," Leeson shared during a 2014 interview, sharing how he first came up with K-9's voice.

He continued, "So I put a few voices down on a tape and then I had panic calls from the BBC to say, 'Have you accepted the job?' I assumed there was a queue yards long to play K9, I wasn't to know, so I said, 'Yes, yes, fine, I didn't know it was just me they wanted.' I just put up [my voice] a few levels, clipped it as much as possible, made it sound like a machine. It couldn't sound like a dog, because K9 isn't a dog, but I made it sound as mechanical as possible." Here's a look at what Guy Decker posted on Facebook on Sunday regarding his father's passing:

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