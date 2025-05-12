Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Won't Stream Early; RTD Drops Big Clues

Doctor Who Season 2 "The Reality War" will premiere simultaneously on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+ (with Davies dropping some clues).

As excited as everyone is for this weekend's Eurovision-themed episode of BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, we've got some big news to pass along about what's going down after the final notes are sung on "The Interstellar Song Contest." Set for Saturday, May 31st, the extra-special-length season finale episode "The Reality War" will premiere simultaneously on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and in over 450 cinemas across the UK & Ireland. "The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme, and the Underverse is rising. And now we can all experience this devastating climax together, all at the same time, with a unique worldwide premiere. I can promise shocks, scares, and revelations off the scale. Come and have fun!" Davies shared when the news was announced.

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 6: "The Interstellar Song Contest" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 6: "The Interstellar Song Contest" – The Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) quest to get Belinda (Varada Sethu) back home to Earth leads to a space station hosting the famous song contest. But a harmless night of fun soon becomes a battle to survive. Written by Juno Dawson and directed by Ben A Williams, the episode stars Gatwa, Sethu, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Rylan Clark, Graham Norton, Julie Dray, Imogen Kingsley Smith, Maxwell Kiruna Stamell, Iona Anderson, Miriam-Teak Lee, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Christina Rotondo, Abdul Seesay, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & The Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!