Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Series 3 Plans: Rogue Return, Epic Dalek Finale & More: RTD

Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies shared new details on Series 3 plans, including Jonathan Groff's Rogue and an "epic" Dalek finale.

After some headline-grabbing excerpts dropped over the weekend, ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies' memoir, The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television, has officially hit the streets. If you're a fan of "The Whoniverse," you won't be disappointed – with Davies covering the ups and downs of both of his runs, as well as his time on a number of the long-running show's spinoffs. Though his second run as showrunner would wrap with "The Reality War" after two seasons, Davies opens up about where things stood with a potential Series 3: a "What If?" look back at what could've been, culminating in "a Dalek four-part epic." Sharing that "it's such a shame we never got to make Series Three," Davies noted that three scripts for the third season were "fully written," offering details on the three chapters:

"We had a brilliant story set during the Great Fire of London, written by the powerhouse team of Laurence Clark and Jack Thorne, and we should have had the budget to do it properly, with the flames and panic and everything." "And we had a brutal horror story, written by the brilliant Lydia Adetunji, set on a NASA-type space station, all about trypophobia – look it up, it'll make you shiver!" "There was a really lovely episode set on a council estate in the middle of Manchester. That would have been the ultimate place to bring the Doctor; I would have just loved to see that. It was written by Sharma Angel-Walfall, who's lived that life. It was like 'Doctor Who' meets the film 'Rocks.'"

From there, Davies shared that he had reached out to Juno Dawson ("The Interstellar Song Contest") to pen another episode, and that he was speaking with writers Kate Herron and Briony Redman about a return for Jonathan Groff's Rogue ("which would have been glorious"). Wanting to include it during Series 3, Davies wrote that he was working with Herron and Redman "about Rogue in an eighties story, maybe set in Blackpool with video arcades at its centre." With "a lot of fabulous ideas, some fully fleshed out," in play, Davies added that the third series would've wrapped "with a Dalek four-part epic."

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