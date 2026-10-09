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Doctor Who Series 3 Plans, Zodiac & X-Men '97: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, Crystal Lake, Zodiac, Marvel Zombies, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who Series 3 headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch, with RTD teasing Rogue’s return and an epic Dalek finale.

Doctor Who also sparks debate as RTD and BBC comments on AI-generated episodes and the future of copyright resurface.

Marvel TV news lands hard with X-Men '97 Season 3 teased, Zodiac announced, and Marvel Zombies specials revealed.

More TV highlights include Daredevil: Born Again backlash, Crystal Lake updates, SNL buzz, and Law & Order returns.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Daredevil: Born Again, Law & Order: SVU, Helluva Boss, X-Men '97, Crystal Lake, Zodiac, Marvel Zombies, YFN Spider-Man, Doctor Who, Boston Blue, Dexter: Resurrection, Sex Criminals, Bridgerton, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 9th, 2026:

SNL UK Promo: Hammed Animashaun Joins Danny Dyer & Sasha Keable

Cupertino Debuts Tonight: Your S01E01: "Michael & Olivia" Preview

SNL Host Shane Gillis & Kenan Thompson Have Cantaloupe Bad Blood

Law & Order S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" Preview: AI on Trial

Elsbeth Is Back on The Case Tonight! S04E01: "Crazy in Love" Preview

Daredevil: Born Again Ending with Season 3 Met with Boos at NYCC 2026

Law & Order: SVU Returns Tonight: Season 28 Ep. 1: "Volition" Preview

Helluva Boss: Harvey Guillén Discusses Voicing Vassago for Season 3

Eternally Yours Stakes a Claim on Thursdays Tonight: S01E01 Preview

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Returns Tonight! Your S03E01 Preview

X-Men '97 Season 3: Marvel Television Screens Teaser During NYCC 2026

Crystal Lake: Jason Got His Mask (Offscreen); A24 Novelization Coming

Marvel Announces Zodiac Live-Action Series, Marvel Zombies Specials

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Set for January 13th

Doctor Who: Did RTD Defend AI "Episodes"? Sees "End of Copyright"

Boston Blue Showrunners: Would Be "Dream to Write" Tom Selleck Return

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2: Eric Stonestreet Returning as Rapunzel

Marc Guggenheim Shares Pre-DC Studios Green Lantern Series Artwork

Law & Order: SVU 600th Ep Has "A Lot of Mariska and Chris": Giddish

Marshals: Luke Grimes & Kevin Costner Haven't Spoken Since Yellowstone

Law & Order Squads Celebrate New Seasons at NYC's "Dun Dun Diner"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Releases New Season 3 Key Art

Will Marvel Studios Recommit to Live-Action TV Series During NYCC?

Doctor Who: BBC Boss Jokes He "Got in Trouble" Over AI Comments

Sex Criminals EP Tze Chun Posts More Great BTS Looks at Production

Bridgerton: Young Violet-Focused Spinoff Gets Netflix Green Light

Doctor Who Series 3 Plans: Rogue Return, Epic Dalek Finale & More: RTD

SNL/Shane Gillis, Matlock, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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