Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, sherlock

Doctor Who/Sherlock Crossover: Steven Moffat on Why It Didn't Happen

Though it nearly happened for "Comic Relief," Steven Moffat explained why a crossover between Doctor Who and Sherlock never became a reality.

Article Summary Steven Moffat revealed a Doctor Who and Sherlock crossover was discussed often and nearly happened for Comic Relief.

Speaking on The Whoniverse Show, Moffat said fan demand was constant, but Mark Gatiss warned it would lose its magic.

Moffat explained Doctor Who and Sherlock clash because Holmes learning time travel is real would upend every case.

He also joked the TARDIS team-up could become a battle of egos, with Sherlock and the Doctor refusing to back down.

Recently, ex-Doctor Who showrunner and writer Steven Moffat checked in with host Tia Kofi for this month's episode of The Whoniverse Show, covering a wide range of topics regarding his run on the show and what the future could hold for the franchise. He also offered some very interesting insight into why a crossover between Matt Smith's Tenth Doctor and Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes (from Moffat and Mark Gatiss's Sherlock, co-starring Martin Freeman) never became a reality and why that was probably a good thing.

"It came up every second. Everybody wanted us to do it. Everybody was going on and on and on about it. And I at one point was sort of saying to Mark [Gatiss], maybe we should do the 'Comic Relief' sketch of it. And it was very close to happening. And Mark said, I think he's probably right, 'Look, the moment we do it, it's not special anymore,'" Moffat shared. From there, he joked about wanting to see how the meeting to determine who would get top billing – Cumberbatch or Smith – would play out.

But there's a very real issue Moffat raised that made a crossover difficult. "And then how does Sherlock cope with the fact that time travel he now knows exists? Doesn't that change every case he then tries to solve? I don't think the two worlds are compatible. And they'd probably just have a big dust up in the TARDIS. Both sulk and refuse to come out because there was somebody else in the room who was maybe smarter than them." We agree with Moffat: Holmes knowing that time travel exists would've sent him spiraling down a mental rabbit hole he may never have escaped from. And if you go with a scenario where Holmes's memory gets wiped at the end or something like that, it kinda lessens the importance of the crossover.

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