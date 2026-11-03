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Doctor Who, SNL/Haley Stevens, God of War & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, The Rookie/The Rookie: North, Doctor Who, SNL/Haley Stevens, Warhammer 40,000, God of War, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, from families condemning an AI video to Peter Capaldi feeling fan love.

Get the latest Doctor Who updates alongside Russell T. Davies honoring John Leeson and fresh debate across the fandom.

Beyond Doctor Who, catch updates on Tracker, The Rookie/The Rookie: North, SNL/Haley Stevens, and WWE Raw.

Also on the radar: Warhammer 40,000, God of War, Percy Jackson, NCIS, FBI, and more TV and streaming news.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: NCIS Universe, St. Denis Medical, WWE Raw, Tracker, The Rookie/The Rookie: North, Doctor Who, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, SNL/Haley Stevens, Warhammer 40,000, God of War, SNL UK/SNL, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026:

NCIS, "New York," "Origins" Take Election Night Off; Return Next Week

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Your S02E05: "Caught on Camera" Preview

CIA S02E05: "Real Intelligence" Preview: Stolen AI, Big Reveals & More

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Returns Tonight: S02E01 Preview

Welcome Back, St. Denis Medical! S03E01: "He Ain't Noah Wyle" Preview

FBI S09E05: "Atonement" Preview: Prisoner Escape Raises Big Questions

WWE Raw Preview: John Cena Returns for a Very Special WWE Raw

Tracker S04: LOST Star Josh Holloway Set for November 22nd Episode

The Rookie/The Rookie: North Crossover Director Shares BTS Looks

Doctor Who: Families Call Out Jon Pertwee-Elisabeth Sladen AI Video

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Trailer: To Rescue Annabeth!

SNL/Haley Stevens Thoughts: Grace Reiter, Jeremy Culhane, or Druski?

Warhammer 40,000 Series: Mike Flanagan Having "The Time of My Life"

Peter Capaldi Feels the Love From Doctor Who Fans Again: "Wonderful"

God of War: Dave Bautista Is In Full-On Kratos Mode – Here's a Look!

SNL UK Star George Fouracres Was Busy "Backstage Snoopin" on SNL

Avengers: Doomsday – No Spoilers TV Spot, 1 International & 7 Posters

SNL 52, Doctor Who Hopes, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Remembers K9 Voice Actor John Leeson

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