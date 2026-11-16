Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, SNL, The Mighty Nein & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cupertino, SNL, Tracker, The Gilded Age, Marshals, The Mighty Nein, Animal Control, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with David Tennant weighing in on the franchise’s future and funding.

SNL gets major focus with cut-for-time sketches, a review of Mulaney and Yang, and a look at the show before break.

The Mighty Nein, Tracker, Marshals, The Gilded Age, and Animal Control headline TV previews, returns, and updates.

More TV picks include Cupertino Rewind, The Lowdown interview, Blu-ray coverage, and a roundup of must-read features.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cupertino, SNL, Tracker, The Gilded Age, Marshals, The Mighty Nein, Animal Control, The Lowdown, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 16th, 2026:

Cupertino Rewind: Check Out Our Preview for S01E05: "Celeste"

SNL Cut for Time: The Pope/Bob Dylan, Svetlana/Kurt & Midterms History

Tracker S04E06: "Blind Spot": Reenie Needs Colter for a Special Case

The Gilded Age S04E03: "Ain't That Good News": Presidential Ambitions

Marshals S02E06: "Roughstock" Preview: Kayce Tracks Mo's MIA Nephew

The Mighty Nein S02: Critical Role, Titmouse Series Returns March 24th

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 7 Preview: Let The Games Begin!

The Lowdown Makeup Dept Head on VFX Fun, Martha Plimpton & More

Blu-rays on My Mind (TV Edition): Lanterns, Abbott & Costello, & More

Doctor Who "Has Legs," But "Needs a Bit of Money Behind It": Tennant

SNL Review: Mulaney & Yang Help Get Things Back on Track Before Break

SNL, AEW Full Gear, Yellowjackets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Will Ospreay Retains at AEW Full Gear, Ruins Wrestling as MJF Returns

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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