Posted in: BBC, Sky One, TV | Tagged: doctor who, SNL UK

Doctor Who: SNL UK's George Fouracres Discusses Growing Casting Buzz

Richard Osman and a growing number of Doctor Who fans online wouldn't mind seeing SNL UK's George Fouracres get a shot at being the Doctor.

Article Summary Richard Osman says SNL UK star George Fouracres has the comedy and dramatic range to be a standout Doctor Who lead.

Osman argues the best Doctor Who actors balance sharp humor with serious acting, and Fouracres fits that mold.

Asked about the Doctor Who buzz, Fouracres called the role his biggest dream and said the fan support means a lot.

The growing online push for George Fouracres as the next Doctor adds fresh fuel to the Doctor Who casting conversation.

From Saturday Night Live UK to Doctor Who? Earlier this summer, writer, presenter, and television producer Richard Osman knew who he would want to see taking on the role of the Sixteenth/Seventeenth Doctor (relax: until we know where things are headed, the number has an asterisk next to it for now): George Fouracres, the go-to guy for portraying UK prime ministers, 45 seconds of total madness, and sneding people online to learn more about "British Pork." During his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Osman made the case that Fouracres has the qualities that make for a well-rounded Doctor. "Wouldn't he be amazing? All the best Doctor Who's can really do comedy – Matt Smith, [David] Tennant, [Peter] Capaldi. They can really do comedy, but you could stick them on Shakespeare, and they can really do that as well. And George Fouracres is a great Shakespearean actor and a great comic," he noted.

During an interview with Metro ahead of the SNL UK Series 2 premiere, Fouracres was asked about Osman's comments and the growing buzz from folks online who would like to see the actor/comedian in the running. "It's hard to talk about because… like, obviously that would be my biggest dream ever come true, ever. That would be obviously the thing I would probably most like to do in the universe," Fouracres shared. "Even the fact that people have brought it up is so flattering and so gorgeous to me as a fan of 'Doctor Who,' a proper fan. The idea of fellow fans saying that about me is so massive to me and so lovely – I really appreciate it. I try and not pay attention to things generally, but I heard of it from my mum… She came in in the morning with a cup of tea and was like 'Have you heard this about 'Doctor Who?"" For the record? We could absolutely see Fouracres as the Doctor, bringing exactly the same qualities that Osman mentioned.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!