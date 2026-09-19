Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Some Thoughts, Questions & Concerns About BBC's Tender

With the pitch deadline set for October 2nd, we've got some thoughts, questions, and concerns about the BBC's official tender invitation.

This was the week. Russell T. Davies and Bad Wolf are out, and the tender to determine who the next production team will be to lead Doctor Who into the future has been officially released. That means that for the next 13 days, it's anything-goes speculation-wise about which production companies might be making a play (we know BBC Studios is on record saying it's going all-in). After that, the behind-the-scenes machinations get underway and run for about five months before the winning pitch is announced. We're assuming the BBC will go the Vatican/new Pope route and release blue smoke when a decision has been made (just kidding). After taking some time to process it all, we have some thoughts, questions, and concerns about what the tender could be telling us…

In terms of the time frame from where we're at to where things need to be, we know that October 2nd is the deadline for submissions, with March 2027 being eyed as the month when the final decision is finalized. As for the other areas that stood out to us:

Good News for Wales: For those wondering where Wales stands in all of this, in "Award Criteria and Indicators," there's a bullet point under "STRATEGIC PRIORITIES" that notes, "The BBC has a preference for Wales qualification."

"The contract will be to produce Doctor Who for a multi-episodic series (including specials) for transmission in 28/29 with an option to extend the contract at BBC's discretion to produce a second series."

We Were Hoping For More: While it's great to see something out there to get the show jump-started again, we were hoping for at least a 2-series order, with a third option. A single series with a question mark hovering over a second series doesn't exactly support any huge, overarching storylines – which could be a good thing. I find the plural "specials" interesting: obviously, we have the Christmas Special, but is there openness to doing a series with fewer episodes and one or two specials? Also, we're assuming that "28/29" refers to the 2028-2029 television season, not that Doctor Who would be expected to return in 2028 or 2029.

"The maximum budget contribution by BBC Content for each series will be made available to verified shortlisted production companies on receipt of a complete and signed NDA form."

Money Makes the "Whoniverse" Go Around: With the BBC still dealing with serious financial struggles, it will be interesting to see what the budget will be and how production costs will be allocated. That line gives off serious "We'll have to get back to you on that" vibes, and understandably so – just like the NDA makes a whole lot of sense, too.

Like Threading a Needle with Rope: In "Award Criteria and Indicators," there's a bullet point under "EDITORIAL PROPOSAL & CAPABILTY," we have the one line from the tender that best summarizes what the winning production team will need to do to succeed: "Creative storytelling that appeals to Doctor Who loyal audiences and attracts new audiences." For a show that's 60+ years old and heading into an extended break on not exactly the strongest note, that's no easy task.

The BBC Shares Its "Doctor Who" Vision: "ITT Special Terms" begins with an editorial section in which the BBC offers a more "personalized" sense of what it expects from those submitting. Some highlights that stuck out to me:

"Aside from the central character of the Doctor, you will need to develop at least one companion for the series. Companions should be distinctive, authentic characters in their own right, whose lives, relationships, ambitions, and personal journeys enrich the series. They should serve as an access point for audiences whilst also challenging, supporting, and influencing the Doctor."

Production companies submitting will need to have at least one companion in play, and we hope that, when they note that companions "should serve as an access point for audiences," the BBC is reaffirming the importance of representation.

"Stories should balance high concept science fiction with strong emotional narratives, ensuring that spectacle is always grounded in character and human experience. Episodes should transport audiences to extraordinary times and places, ranging from historical settings to distant futures, alien worlds, and contemporary Earth. Successful pitches will deliver 'back of the sofa' scares, jeopardy and tension, whilst remaining suitable for a broad family audience. Doctor Who embraces themes that celebrate curiosity, courage, intelligence, and compassion, themes that interrogate the human condition and most of all, it should and will always be distinctively British storytelling."

Translation? Don't hold back when it comes to themes and concepts, though the "remaining suitable for a broad family audience" line was an interesting reminder of the show's roots as more of a kids/family show.

"We are flexible in the way the series is structured i.e. serialised or 'story-of-the-week' and the number of episodes which make up the series."

While we're hoping the first series focuses on a "story-of-the-week" approach, it would be interesting to see which options are pitched. A 12-episode series with a Christmas Special would be great. But what about a more "Sherlock" approach, with fewer but longer episodes? What about a series consisting of five, 90-minute episodes? Could original programming on social media and YouTube also play a factor?

"Iconic, established villains are a mainstay of the series over 60 years and we invite you to use them, but we will want to begin to get an understanding of the original characters, aliens and themes that producers wish to bring to the show and are keen not to be overly reliant on existing Doctor Who lore. We are looking for a new perspective that ensures Doctor Who remains relevant, surprising, brave and inspiring for both long-standing fans and new audiences."

While I know a lot of folks are looking at the line, "not to be overly reliant on existing Doctor Who lore," and seeing it as some kind of subtle rebuke of Davies and his run, it's pretty much just common sense. A new production team isn't jumping through the tender process hoops just to repeat the same-old, same-old; they want to make their own mark.

"We are not necessarily looking to work to a strict showrunner model and would expect once in production that the series will also use episodic writers."

Using episodic writers seems like a no-brainer, but it's interesting to see it mentioned here because it's used to drive home the point that the BBC isn't committed to a showrunner structure. Could the BBC be looking to move away from the "rockstar showrunner" model?

"Visually, the series should feel cinematic, distinctive, and ambitious, capable of competing for audience attention in a highly competitive global market. We encourage innovative approaches to production, world-building, visual effects, and storytelling that maximise the scale and emotional impact of the Doctor Who universe."

Which begs the question (kinda two questions, actually): Who's going to pay for it, and how much will it cost? I can't see the BBC meeting that vision without decent financial support from the winning production company. I'm not sure folks realize just how spoiled we've gotten, having a show that actually looks like it was made in 2026 and 1996 by way of 2026. Backtracking on that will be noticeable and isn't exactly a winning sign. There's nothing that says that after 60+ years, Doctor Who can't have quality writing and effects that do right by a hero who travels through time and space. Translation? The days of tinfoil and papier-mache boulders should be left in the past.

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