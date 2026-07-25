Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, the war between the land and the sea

Doctor Who Spinoff Finally Arriving on Disney+ (Just Not This Year)

Good news! Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea is headed to Disney+! The bad news? It sounds like it won't be this year.

Article Summary Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea is finally headed to Disney+ for fans outside the UK.

Russell Tovey says the Doctor Who series is definitely happening internationally, but not until sometime next year.

Disney still holds the streaming rights, even after no longer serving as a producer on Doctor Who.

Tovey praised Russell T Davies and the writing, while comparing the long Doctor Who rollout to a frustrating 1990s delay.

We've got some good news and bad news for Doctor Who fans outside of the UK who've been waiting patiently throughout 2026 for Russell T Davies and Pete McTighe's Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw-starring spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea. The good news? It sounds like it's on its way. After the whole mess with Disney no longer being a producer on Doctor Who, folks were left wondering when "Land/Sea" would hit global streaming screens since "The Mouse" still retained the rights. The bad news? It won't be this year – at least, according to series star Tovey.

"I love working with Russell T Davies. It was such a beautiful job. The writing was brilliant. The cast were amazing," Tovey shared with RadioTimes. "It's coming out on Disney+ next year, which I'm excited to see because no one over there has seen it internationally." Though adding that "it's definitely happening," Tovey couldn't say exactly when next year the spinoff will finally hit Disney+. "It's taken its time. I've never known anything where it's been this far apart. I remember in the '90s, you'd go Blockbuster and there'd be a film out in America and you'd have to wait like six months until it come out in the UK, and that wait was unbearable! It feels like we've gone back to the '90s with this. Like, we've got it here, and they have to wait," he added.

The spinoff's cast included Russell Tovey as Barclay, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt, Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Ann Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce. In addition, Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin also starred.

Created by Davies and co-written by Davies and Peter Tighe, The War Between the Land and the Sea is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television. The series is directed entirely by Dylan Holmes Williams, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show's composer. Executive producers include Davies, Tighe, and Bad Wolf's Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.

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