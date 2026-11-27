Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Star Billie Piper on What Christopher Eccleston Taught Her

Billie Piper shared an important lesson she learned from co-star Christopher Eccleston during her early days working on the BBC's Doctor Who.

Article Summary Doctor Who star Billie Piper says Christopher Eccleston taught her early on to respect and protect the BBC crew.

Piper praised Eccleston’s crew-first mindset, saying he pushed back on overruns and valued every production role.

Billie Piper said that lesson shaped how she works, because no actor is an island on a Doctor Who set.

Piper also addressed Doctor Who future chatter, saying she is “Rose Tyler in hiatus” and not the next Doctor.

Recently, Billie Piper offered some interesting insights into why she decided to step away from her original run as Rose Tyler after two series on the BBC's Doctor Who. But for this go-around, Piper is shifting the focus to the start of her run on the still-out-to-tender show and the important role Christopher Eccleston played in her career. Speaking with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, in support of her film Elsinore, Piper praised Eccleston "because he was the person who taught me about how to connect with your crew. He had huge love, passion, and friendships with the crews and understood the importance of that collaboration and protecting the crew a lot, and I really love to see that."

Piper continued, "Maybe it's different now, but when I started out, the actors would be making a lot of calls on behalf of the crew, like whether something ran over or whatever. Maybe the unions weren't as strong, or they didn't exist or whatever. So, running over, he would always be very firm about that not happening. And I liked his attention to detail around his understanding of the team, so I really adopted that. I think it's absolutely crucial to be close to those people, and not in a disingenuous way. Inevitably, you forge deep relationships with these people that may withstand the test of time. Sometimes, they don't. But when you see actors getting awards, like when they thank the crew, you totally understand that because you're nothing as an island on a production."

Doctor Who: Billie Piper Is "Hiatus" Rose Tyler, "Not the Next Doctor"

During a special conversation at For the Love of Fantasy & Sci-Fi in London in August, Piper addressed the 800 lb. TARDIS in the room, offering an interesting response regarding her on-screen status after "The Reality War" rolled its final credits. "I am… not the next Doctor. I am Rose Tyler in hiatus. Sorry, that's a really cryptic answer. But because I'm not currently filming 'Doctor Who' as the Doctor, I can't, you know, lie and say otherwise," Piper shared, and it's an interesting point. Piper can't say she's the Sixteenth Doctor if she isn't aware of where things are heading – with the tender process further complicating matters. What's also interesting – and this is just us reading into the clip below – is that it could be implied that Piper wasn't aware of what the future plans were when she filmed that moment. Here's a look at what Piper had to share – with huge thanks to Doctor Who Positivity (Tom) DCU fan for sharing the clip:

Billie Piper on Doctor Who and the future and not being the Doctor. pic.twitter.com/hk2R7rZs26 — Doctor Who Positivity (Tom) DCU fan (@PositivityWho) August 22, 2026

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