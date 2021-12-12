Doctor Who Star John Bishop Shares "Flux" Finale BTS Video Diary

On New Year's Day, "Eve of the Daleks" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), Dan (John Bishop) trapped in an ELF storage unit and stuck in a terrifying time loop with some unexpected guests. And from the title, we think you can figure out who else shows up for the new year's festivities (more on that below). But before we start turning our attention towards the first of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three feature-length Doctor Who special episodes, we have one last look at the series that just wrapped courtesy of Bishop.

For a look at what a "typical" day was like filming Doctor Who: Flux, check out Bishop's behind-the-scenes video diary tour of filming the Series 13 finale, "The Vanquishers":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: John Bishop's Video Diary | Behind the Scenes | Doctor Who: Flux (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpmI3Px9ZWg)

Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) will be joining Team TARDIS for its New Year's Day adventure. Following that, fans should expect the second special in Spring/Summer 2022 (while the date is still not known as of this writing if we had to guess we would say May or June), with the third & final special (when Whittaker regenerates into the new & still unannounced as of this writing Doctor) airing Autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations. But for now, our focus shifts back to the start of 2022- and with that in mind, here's a look at the first official trailer and special overview for "Eve of the Daleks":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eve of the Daleks: Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jB2F7Oc5T_s)

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.