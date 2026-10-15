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Doctor Who/Star Trek, South Park & Mister Miracle: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, Mister Miracle, DC Studios, Blue Eye Samurai, Doctor Who/Star Trek, Yellowjackets, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with RTD and Moffat’s unrealized Doctor Who/Star Trek crossover reveal.

Get the latest Doctor Who update as RTD addresses BBC and AI concerns and eyes production starting in summer 2027.

South Park, Mister Miracle, Lanterns, Blue Eye Samurai, and Yellowjackets headline a packed TV and streaming lineup.

Also on deck: DC Studios and Skydance talk, Daryl Dixon, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Scrubs, and Netflix layoffs.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, Mister Miracle, The Rockford Files, DC Studios & Skydance, Lanterns, SNL UK, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Blue Eye Samurai, Doctor Who/Star Trek, Yellowjackets, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 15th, 2026:

South Park S29E03 "You Like That On Your Face": Sephora Goes Backrooms

Mister Miracle: Did Peter Safran Spoil Scott Free, Big Barda Casting?

South Park S29E03 Preview: South America's Got Aura Battle Blues

The Rockford Files Production Underway; David Boreanaz BTS Images

The Lowdown Returns Tonight! Check Out Our S02E01 & S02E02 Preview

DC Studios: James Gunn on DCU Plans/Skydance: "David Knows Everything"

AEW Dynamite & Collision Preview: 3-Hour Special, 5 Qualifiers

Abbott Elementary S06E02: "Check-Ins" Preview: Gregory's Stressed

Scrubs Season 2 Episode 4: "My Chief" Preview: J.D.'s Big Dilemma

Lanterns S02 Fate "Before the End of the Year": Safran Offers Update

SNL UK Cast, Host James Norton Check In During Today's Table Read

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 3 "Salem Coven" Clip Released

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 Sneak Peek: Is Daryl Cursed?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Official Trailer: You Can't Outrun Your Mind

Blue Eye Samurai Welcomes Booster, Pryce & Cola to Season 2 Cast

RTD & Moffat Tried to Make Doctor Who/Star Trek Crossover a Reality

Yellowjackets S04 Teaser: The Final Season Brings a Final Reckoning

Scrubs S02 Update: Quinn & Koenig Recur; Johnson & Tetlow: Guest Stars

Netflix Set to Lay Off 6% of Global Staff, with 1,000 Jobs Being Cut

Trump Must Reinstate CNN, MS NOW & Politico's White House Press Access

Doctor Who: RTD on BBC/AI; Sees Production Starting Summer 2027

The X-Files Returns, NCIS, Crystal Lake & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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