Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew Animated Series Set Late 2027/Early 2028

Set to hit CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in late 2027/early 2028, here's a first-look image and additional details on Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew.

Article Summary Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew lands on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in late 2027/early 2028 with 52 animated episodes.

The new Doctor Who animated series follows the Doctor, Hannah, Beastie, and Toast-IE on preschool-friendly adventures.

TARDIS Crew brings time-travel, new worlds, and classic Doctor Who villains like the Daleks to a new generation.

Made by Blue Zoo Animation Studio, Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew blends Whoniverse fun with CBeebies learning-through-play.

Though we've still got a few months to go before we learn what the future holds for the long-running live-action series, BBC Children's and Education is set to offer fans a look at the animated side of "The Whoniverse." Set to hit CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in late 2027/early 2028, the 52-episode Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew is a brand-new animated series that introduces younger audiences to the wonder, adventure, and endless possibilities of the Whoniverse. Created for CBeebies viewers, the series follows the Doctor, a young Time Lord, and his friends Hannah, Beastie, and Toast-IE as they embark on extraordinary adventures through time and space. Traveling aboard the iconic TARDIS, they encounter incredible creatures, discover amazing new worlds, and come face-to-face with legendary Doctor Who foes, including the Daleks.

Bursting with imagination, humor, and adventure, Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew brings the excitement of the Whoniverse to a new generation of fans. Through action-packed, preschool-friendly stories, the series celebrates curiosity, courage, and kindness, encouraging young viewers to explore new ideas, solve problems, and embrace the unexpected. Families will be able to join the TARDIS Crew on unforgettable journeys where friendship, teamwork, and quick thinking can change everything. Blending the wonder and excitement of Doctor Who with the trusted storytelling and learning-through-play values of CBeebies, the series is set to introduce a whole new generation to one of the world's most iconic brands.

"The TARDIS is ready for its youngest crew yet. Packed with imagination, humor, and adventure, Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew will inspire children to be curious, courageous, and kind as they explore incredible worlds across time and space. It's everything families love about Doctor Who, wonder, excitement, and endless possibility, reimagined for CBeebies' youngest explorers," shared Kate Morton, Senior Head of Commissioning for CBeebies.

Produced by Blue Zoo Animation Studio, the series is currently in production, with Dominic Minns serving as Series Director. Minns previously directed acclaimed CBeebies series, including Mojo Swoptops and Supertato. BBC Studios handles global sales for Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew as well as licensing, consumer products, digital and immersive experiences on behalf of the BBC.

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