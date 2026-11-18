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Doctor Who Tender, Adult Swim, Ted & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Adult Swim, The Traitors, The X-Files, Ted, Only Murders in London, 3 Body Problem, Doctor Who, and more!
Article Summary
- Doctor Who reportedly has 4-6 production companies on its tender shortlist, putting the franchise's next chapter in sharper focus.
- Adult Swim lands in the spotlight as Michael Ouweleen's major Skydance promotion raises big questions about what comes next.
- Ted: The Animated Series drops its official trailer, while The Traitors sets a January return and unveils its Season 5 cast.
- The X-Files gets a fresh update from Patel, and 3 Body Problem teases Season 2 as Only Murders in London joins the mix.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: NCIS: Origins, Yellowjackets, NCIS, Adult Swim, Elsbeth, NCIS, WWE Raw, The Traitors, The X-Files, Ted: The Animated Series, Only Murders in London, 3 Body Problem, Disney layoffs, Disney+/Hulu, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 18th, 2026:
CMAs Countdown Preview: Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker & 60 Years of CMAs
NCIS: Origins S03E06: "Shot Through the Heart": Gibbs Wants Answers
Yellowjackets Final Season: 2 New Misty-Focused Sneak Peeks Released
NCIS: New York S01E06: My Companion Preview: AI Assassination Mystery
What Adult Swim Head Michael Ouweleen's Big Skydance Promotion Means
Elsbeth S04E06: "Lean Girls" & S04E07: "Holdout for a Hero" Previews
NCIS S24E06: "Ride or Die" Finds Torres In The Driver's Seat: Preview
WWE Raw Review: IYO SKY Wins Gold as The 946 Seizes Advantage
Avengers: Doomsday: One Doom & Sue Scene Is "Very Close" To The Comics
Christmas in Rockefeller Center: Cynthia Erivo Hosting Tree Lighting
The Traitors Returns Jan. 14th; Meet Season 5's Contestants (VIDEO)
The X-Files: Patel Offers Update, Praises Coogler & Yale's Approach
Ted: The Animated Series Official Trailer: Older, Definitely Not Wiser
Only Murders in London Trailer Previews Capaldi, Tennant & Whittaker
The Innocent: "I Will Find You" Team Set for New Harlan Coben Adapt
3 Body Problem Season 2 Official Teaser: They've Been Watching
American Epic: Nicolas Cage, Chris Pine Join A24's Las Vegas Drama
VisionQuest: Bettany on Series Needing to Focus on Vision, Not Wanda
Disney: As More Layoffs Loom, Q4 Revenue & Profit Gains Reported
Disney+, Hulu Unified App "Nearly Complete"; Set for December 2026
Doctor Who: 4-6 Production Companies Make Tender Shortlist: Report
SNL/Elon Musk, Doctor Who, Garfield & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
SNL US Cut For Time In The Daily LITG, 17th Of November, 2026
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