Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who

Doctor Who Tender: BBC Eyeing "Options" for "Next Stage of Savings"

Doctor Who Tender Update: BBC is "looking at options for the next stage of savings" that would total around £300M/$400M: Rhodri Talfan Davies

Article Summary Doctor Who tender update: BBC says it is weighing options for the next stage of savings, targeting about £300M.

Rhodri Talfan Davies said no decisions are final yet, but the BBC must lock in most savings before 2027/2028.

With the Doctor Who tender not expected to conclude until March 2027, budget pressure looms over the next team.

Wider BBC cuts remain severe, with only part of a larger savings target met so far as closures and layoffs are considered.

Less than 24 hours after reports hit that The Walt Disney Company is preparing for "thousands" of layoffs and cost-cutting measures before the end of the year, BBC Deputy Director General Rhodri Talfan Davies is offering a heads-up that the multimedia company is currently "looking at options for the next stage of savings" that would total around £300 million ($400 million). Though no announcements are expected before the Christmas season, Davies warned that the BBC was on the clock: the "lion's share" of the savings must be in place before the multimedia company's current charter expires in 2027/2028. "The executive senior team is now looking at options for the next stage of savings," Davies shared during the Broadcasting Press Guild lunch. "We haven't yet shared those with the [wider] team because we're still working through them. There are lots of ideas on the table, but until the Executive Committee reaches a decision, there's nothing to announce." With the Doctor Who tender process still in play, and not expected to wrap up until March 2027, the long-running show's budget situation and possible financial expectations placed on the incoming production/creative team are tied even tighter to the "bigger picture" financial concerns playing out at the BBC.

Last month, a new report assessed the BBC's financial outlook as it continues to make deep cuts across the board while also negotiating with the government over future financing. It proved to be a sobering reality check of just how concerning the BBC's current financial situation is – and how the worst was still to come:

Darker Times Are Still to Come: Earlier this year, it was announced that the multimedia company was looking to cut costs amounting to £500 million/$662 million over the next three years (in addition to the BBC's overall savings plan, aimed at £1.5 billion/$2 billion). BBC Director General Matt Brittin would go on to notify staff that commission spending across its TV, radio, and news divisions would be cut by £80 million ($107 million) over the next two years.

That would include canceling programming and reviewing the BBC's "broadcast TV channels and radio network portfolio as audiences move online." In addition, 1,800-2,000 layoffs across the board were expected, including approximately 550 positions in the BBC's news and nations divisions and 700 positions in the BBC's corporate divisions.

According to the report, what the BBC has announced so far only amounts to £200M of the half-billion goal – meaning the BBC hasn't yet reached the midpoint of the cuts that it's aiming for.

CBBC Merging with CBeebies? It Was Discussed: Though BBC Three is being shuttered, its network spectrum still houses CBBC, the children's network that airs between 7 AM and 7 PM. To offset that cost, the BBC reportedly discussed merging CBBC with the corporation's other children's network, CBeebies. Reportedly, concerns about backlash to the move and the perception that the BBC wasn't committed to children's programming – especially at a time when the BBC is negotiating with the government for its funding – shifted the plan to the back burner (at least, for now).

BBC Sounds Merging with BBC iPlayer? Yeah, This Was Discussed, Too: Could the radio and podcast streaming service end up being merged with the BBC's streaming service? Though the report says that BBC Sounds "is not under immediate threat," the move would align with Brittin's previous comments about wanting iPlayer to be more of a "one-stop-shopping" experience for streaming consumers. To that end, BBC Media Tech, the division that powers online platforms, is facing the daunting task of finding £102M in cuts by next year. Meging BBC Sounds into iPlayer would be one way of accomplishing that.

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