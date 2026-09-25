Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who

Doctor Who Tender: BBC Head Brittin's Financial Forecast Isn't Good

As we approach the Doctor Who tender deadline, BBC Director General Matt Brittin offered a brutal reminder of the BBC's financial situation.

Article Summary Doctor Who’s tender arrives as the BBC orders deep cuts, slashes commissioning, and plans up to 2,000 layoffs.

BBC boss Matt Brittin warns no programme or channel is guaranteed, raising pressure on Doctor Who’s future funding.

With the tender deadline a week away, key Doctor Who questions remain: budget, episode count, and partners.

Chris Chibnall says the core Doctor Who issue is money, with Disney gone and the BBC unable to fully fund drama.

Following the news earlier this year that the multimedia company was looking to cut costs amounting to £500 million/$662 million over the next three years (in addition to the BBC's current savings plan, aimed at £1.5 billion/$2 billion), BBC Director General Matt Brittin notified staff that commission spending across its TV, radio, and news divisions would be cut by £80 million ($107 million) over the next two years. That would include canceling programming and reviewing the BBC's "broadcast TV channels and radio network portfolio as audiences move online." In addition, 1,800-2,000 layoffs across the board are also expected over the next several months, including approximately 550 positions in the BBC's news and nations divisions and 700 positions in the BBC's corporate divisions. That was before the BBC announced that Doctor Who was being temporarily shelved and put out to tender – and between concerning news regarding a drop in the number of viewers paying the licensing fee and a stalemate with the unions over pay increases, things haven't gotten much better.

With only a week to go until the deadline for production companies to pitch to be the next stewards of the long-running series, the topic of budgets and finances has been front and center now more than ever. Exactly how much of a financial commitment will be expected from the winning team? Is a third-party distributor/production partner plan in the works? Based on what Brittin had to share during an interview with Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, which is set to air over the weekend, the topic of financing and budget became an even hotter "hot topic." Noting that he "wouldn't guarantee any program or any channel will exist forever," Brittin revealed that the current money-saving drive "may well mean" that services get shuttered. "The tight financial situation means that we're having to look at some of those decisions a bit sooner than we might like," he added.

Earlier this week, Deadline Hollywood reported that a number of TV and radio closures could be on the way, with speculation that BBC Three, BBC Scotland, and several radio ventures could be targeted. "We might have some channels and services where maybe 100,000 people are watching the broadcast service, but 500,000 are getting those programs on iPlayer. When's the right time to migrate that service fully to being on demand? And part of my job is to safeguard value for money for the licence fee payer," Brittin shared, adding that the BBC needs to examine "different ways to reach audiences," and that "we're locked into yesterday's model of how people consume content, and actually the audience is always already living in tomorrow's world."

"We wouldn't guarantee any programme or any channel will exist forever" BBC Director General Matt Brittin has said that the BBC's financial situation "may well mean" that some channels and radio stations will have to close.#BBCLauraKhttps://t.co/JZziQESjYy pic.twitter.com/m6Iv4cWEsU — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 25, 2026

Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall on BBC & The Funding Factor

Checking in with the WHO Corner to Corner Podcast in support of his novel The Parkwood Murders last month, ex-showrunner Chris Chibnall offered some frank and honest insight into the biggest factor at play: money. With the BBC in the midst of doing some serious across-the-board budget cuts and layoffs, gaining a better understanding of the show's financial situation is essential before posting the tender information to potential production companies. "I think the biggest thing you can say about all of that is it's very easy to miss the point ‒ that this is primarily about money. It's not really about all of the things that everybody is banging on about and moaning about or what or getting emotional about," Chibnall shared.

Basically, before the BBC can put the word out on what it's looking for, it needs to have a pretty definitive understanding of how the show will be funded. "It's very hard for the BBC to fund their programs right now because of what's been done to them in terms of funding agreements over the past 15 years and the slow whittling away of that. And the increase in big Hollywood monoliths and conglomerates really taking over the market. And really, what you've got is… the BBC can't afford to fully fund any drama now, and it certainly can't afford to fund 'Doctor Who.' Any discussion around it is about money more than anything else. And I think that that's been missed a little in the discourse that I saw around the show. There's all kinds of other things, and obviously, it's hugely disappointing and hasn't been handled brilliantly. But really, the big story is, look, this is a BBC that cannot afford to make shows that it wants to make. The BBC wants to make 'Doctor Who.' Don't be in any doubt about that."

Chibnall also noted that Disney stepping away as a co-producer on Doctor Who created a funding vacuum that will need some time to fill. "I think there are lots of things they will have to sort out. And I guess the byproduct of the Disney deal ending is you had a funder and then that funder is now gone, and it's hard. It will take some, on any show, it would take some work to then convince other co-production partners to come in at that point when somebody else has dropped out."

The ex-showrunner also had some thoughts on how production companies should approach the matter. "If I'm a production company and I'm looking at things that are going out for tender, what I'm going to want to know is, well, what's the budget? How many episodes? And where's the funding coming from? And until that's sorted, you know, you can't really move forward for it. It will need, you know, new people and a new generation to really kind of redo it and make it new again. That's what it always needs – always needs to be new and exciting and surprising, and that taking by surprise is really important."

With those kinds of insights, one might think that Chibnall has a bit of an itch to return to the long-running series. Well, you would be wrong, with Chibnall making it clear that he's moved on. "I'm not going anywhere near any of that process, just in case anybody misreads that. Absolutely not! I won't come back for a guest writing appearance or to run it," he added.

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