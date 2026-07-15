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Doctor Who Tender, Best Medicine & X-Men '97: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, X-Men '97, Sex Criminals, Best Medicine, The Beauty, The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch as BBC Studios enters the tender and the BBC eyes creative regeneration.

Get the latest Doctor Who updates plus standout TV coverage spanning X-Men ’97, Rick and Morty, and Best Medicine.

Today’s roundup also hits The Walking Dead: Dead City, Community, The Vampire Lestat, The Shards, and more.

From industry shakeups to series renewals and interviews, Doctor Who anchors a packed day across the TV landscape.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Growing Pains, Rick and Morty, The Walking Dead: Dead City, X-Men '97, Paramount/Warner Bros, Sex Criminals, Far Cry, Best Medicine, The Beauty, The Vampire Lestat, Community, Doctor Who, The Shards, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 15th, 2026:

Growing Pains: Ashley Johnson on Nearly Being Kidnapped During Filming

Rick and Morty Should Aim for 100 Years (Before AI Takes Over): Harmon

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03: Meet Dillard & The Bar He Calls Home

X-Men '97 Star Alison Sealy-Smith on Her 23-Year Journey Back as Storm

WWE NXT Preview: Aren't We Always Crowning Number One Contenders?

Paramount/Warner Bros Update: Big Hearing on Friday, WGA Sues & More

WWE Raw Review: Gable Runs Gauntlet, Reigns Gets Stomped

Sex Criminals In 2027? Here's Why We're Really Happy to Hear That

Far Cry: Steve Buscemi Joins FX Series Adapt From Noah Hawley, Rob Mac

Shifter: Severance Trio Adapting Koren Shadmi Graphic Novel for Hulu

Best Medicine Returning to FOX for Season 2 on September 22nd

Is The Beauty a One-And-Done? Cast Options Have Reportedly Lapsed

The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE Streaming on AMC+ in August

Good Mythical Morning Set for Netflix & YouTube Starting in September

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Set to Land on Disney+ in September

Criminal Minds: Vangsness Talks Garcia, Show's Longevity & Much More

Below: Hartnett, Heaton & Davis Hunt Sea Creature in New Netflix Series

Community EP Levy "Having Conversations" Regularly About Movie Now

Doctor Who: BBC Studios Will Pitch During Tender: "In It to Win It"

The Shards Official Trailer: A Hot, Rich, Dangerous & Deadly Affair

CBS Premiere Week Hits This Fall: Tracker, Marshals, Elsbeth & More

Doctor Who Tender Perfect Time for Creative Regeneration: BBC Boss

Paramount/Warner Bros Woes, Carrie & Crystal Lake: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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