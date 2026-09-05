Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Tender: "Line of Duty" Production Team Sounds Interested

We can now add World Productions (Line of Duty, Vigil) to the growing list of production companies interested in the Doctor Who tender.

Article Summary Doctor Who tender buzz grows as World Productions CEO Simon Heath says his team is interested, but weighing the show's challenges.

Heath hints he has a Doctor Who plan, yet says World Productions has not decided whether to bid until the BBC outlines the process.

BBC Studios, Prime Video, Electric Entertainment, and Netflix have all surfaced in the Doctor Who tender conversation.

Steven Moffat urges Doctor Who fans to be patient, saying any new team will need time to shape the show's next era.

At this point, we have to ask the questions. What's going to hit the streets first: ex-showrunner Russell T. Davies's upcoming autobiography or the BBC's Doctor Who tender reveal? While we await an answer, it seems we have a new production company to add to our list of interested/potentially interested suitors for the long-running show.

"It's interesting, isn't it? There's definitely people in my team who are really interested in it, but I imagine there'll be lots of companies interested. It's a discussion point, isn't it? I grew up on it and then my my kids were brought up on the new iteration. But it's a show that has its challenges, so you have to think very carefully," shared Simon Heath, CEO and creative director of World Productions, with RadioTimes. "I think you have to go into it knowing you've got a plan. I think I know what I would do with it, but whether that means anyone would listen, I don't know."

When asked about possible plans for Doctor Who, should things fall that way, the head of the company behind Line of Duty, Vigil, Malpractice, Showtrial, and a number of other impressive efforts chose to say spoiler-free. "Well, I don't want to give that away really, before the tender process. But look, I don't know. We may go for it, we may not. It's not decided yet. The process hasn't been outlined yet, to see what we'd have to go through. You want to take a look at that really before you make any decision," Heath added.

BBC Studios: Back in July, BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell made it clear that the production company plans on jumping into the mix. "We've been the producer for 60 years, and we want to be the producer for another 60 years, so we will be going for that tender with gusto," Fussell shared with Deadline Hollywood. "We are in it to win it." As for what that might mean specifically – for example, will it be one or several banners under the BBC Studios umbrella pitching, Fussell wouldn't say. "We've got the full breadth of our studio to look at that, and we will do the best for an absolute adored brand. As the distributor and commercial licensor [of Doctor Who], we understand those fan relationships and can build on that. Doctor Who is something that people in this organization care passionately about," he added.

Electric Entertainment: Previously, there had been rumblings that Dean Devlin's production company, Electric Entertainment (The Librarians: The Next Chapter), were "in talks" with the BBC. In addition, those same rumblings had Devlin expressing an interest in bringing back the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctors, David Tennant. Of course, the biggest red flag to that rumor would be the idea that the BBC was speaking with anyone before the tender invite had gone out – that's a huge no-no on a number of levels. In a statement to Radio Times, Devlin said that his company would definitely be interested in making its case when the time is appropriate – but no talks have taken place. "It is untrue that we have had negotiations with the BBC. Preliminary or otherwise. When the proper time comes, when they are prepared to speak with people, we certainly hope to have a discussion with them."

Disney+: Just f***ing with you! At this point, it feels like The War Between the Land and the Sea is being held streaming hostage, with 2026 looking a whole lot more like 2027.

Prime Video: Oliver Jones, Senior Commissioner for UK Scripted at Amazon's Prime Video, had an interesting response when asked about a possible interest in Doctor Who. His words were potentially even more telling when combined with what he and Nicole Clemens, Amazon MGM Studios' London-based VP of International Originals, shared about their goal for UK production. "I love 'Doctor Who,' and we welcome any conversations around IP," shared Jones, not exactly shutting down the idea. From there, Jones and Clemens discussed plans for "across-the-board" increases in spending on UK programming. "The UK budget now sits in the UK, and the decision-making sits with me," said Clemens. "I wanted to let people know that we're open for business," they added, noting that funding was available for scripted and unscripted programs.

"We want broadly commercial shows, but they still need to have a sense of authorship, originality, with deep, multi-faceted characters and a real sense of lean and propulsion. We're a local UK team, we're programming for UK audiences, and we're programming across all of the regions. Ideally, they also have universal themes, universal subject matters, which means that they could travel and get bigger audiences," Jones explained during their time at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival. "If it doesn't work in the UK, it won't travel," Clemens added.

Netflix: Also during the Edinburgh TV Festival, Anne Mensah, Netflix's VP of Original Series, may have won the award for addressing the tender situation and the streamer's potential interest in it in a way that was as middle-of-the-road as possible: "I love 'Doctor Who.' Anything that stays brilliant this long will have many, many lives," Mensah shared with session mediator Boyd Hilton, keeping things short, sweet, and respectful.

But it seems that Mensah had more to share on the matter during an exclusive with Radio Times. "I was obsessed with Doctor Who. Okay, so in complete truth, like Russell T [Davies] is like my person most missed in my life. I love Russell's work. So, yeah, the better question would have been, but would I love to work with Russell T Davies? Yes, I would love to work with Russell T Davies because he's a freaking genius," Mensah shared. "I think Doctor Who belongs on the BBC, and I think all of its iterations. I was there when Jane Tranter [former Controller of Drama Commissioning at the BBC and Bad Wolf co-founder] relaunched it. It's a really special show, but it belongs on the BBC. We've got Supacell!"

New Doctor Who Team "Will Need a Moment"; Moffat Advises Patience

While we await word on what the future could hold for Doctor Who, now that the BBC has made the decision to put it out to tender for new production companies to pitch, Moffat has been doing a nice job of keeping the fans focused on the "bigger picture": the show will have a future – it's just going to take a while. Checking in with Half the Picture, continued along that track – though he added that the new production/creative team "will need a moment" to really bring together its vision for Doctor Who.

"So long as everybody is talking about the future of the show, do you know what the show has? A future," Moffat shared about all of the buzz over the show's fate over the past few months. "If it's an entirely new team, which I think it will be, they need a moment. They need a moment to sit back and say, 'Okay, what's it going to be this time? Who's it going to be this time? What sort of show is it going to be?'" Moffat added. "Don't go rushing into that, and meanwhile, you've got all of 'Doctor Who,' all of it, on your iPhone. You can sit and watch anything that we haven't accidentally lost, and you'll be fine. Just watch it all end to end and give them time to get them going. But it will be back, and it will be good."

Moffat also had some interesting perspectives on television writing and the importance of remembering that a writer's primary job is to entertain. "They never mention the word entertainment, which is the minimum condition of anything you write. Not theme, which some poor sods ask me about, and not subtext. Oh, do me a favour. It's entertainment. That's all you're doing," Moffat said. "When people come home at night to watch a TV show or go to the cinema to watch a movie or the theatre, that's all they're going for. They're not going there for your thoughts on things. They're not wanting to decode the inner mystery of it. They want you to provide approximately 90 minutes of entertainment so they can go to a restaurant and have a nice time. That's it."

But that doesn't mean that Moffat's telling writers not to hit on important themes and address key issues with their work; it just shouldn't be at the expense of the viewers engaging with what's on their screens. "If you're anything beyond that, if you have deep philosophical insights, that's fine, so long as it doesn't get in the way of being entertaining," he noted. "You should always be thinking what's the next interesting thing that could happen? What would be exciting now? The simple rule is every sentence has to make you want to read the next sentence. All the words should lean forward. That's what you're doing. You're trying not to bore people."

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