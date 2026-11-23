Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who

Doctor Who Tender: "Netflix Tax" Could Raise £1.6B for BBC: Report

Doctor Who: A new report claims a proposed "Netflix Tax" could raise up to £1.6B ($2.1B) for the BBC within six years. But it won't be easy.

Article Summary Doctor Who and the BBC could get a major funding boost if a proposed UK “Netflix Tax” expands the licence fee online.

Ampere Analysis says the plan could raise up to £1.6B by 2032, but only with near-universal payment and tough enforcement.

With current enforcement levels, the BBC would more likely see about £1B extra, not the full best-case windfall.

The proposal targets streamers like Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and YouTube as the BBC faces falling licence-fee payers.

In July, the BBC's annual report red-flagged a serious, bigger-picture issue that could affect not just Doctor Who but a whole lot of other programming and services the BBC offers. The multimedia company took a big hit in the number of viewers paying its licensing fee, losing 539,000 payers last year (down to 23.3 million). In terms of income from the annual £180 ($240) fee, that actually increased by £36M to £3.9B, due in large part to the license fee rising with inflation. At the time, one option proposed to help remedy that was for streaming services operating in the UK to pick up a chunk of the licensing fee tab. In October, it was reported that the government was preparing a white paper on the BBC charter renewal, which would include a plan to extend the license fee to online streaming services (nicknamed the "Netflix Tax").

Expected to be published before the holidays, the plan would prevent viewers from circumventing payment of the license fee by accessing content online via their phones or computers. That means currently exempt services like Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, and others would also be subject to the BBC's licensing fee. It should be noted that YouTube is the UK's largest online video platform (with approximately 55 million users and a 79% penetration rate across the British online landscape). Another option proposed over the summer and under consideration is to block viewers who don't pay the licensing fee from accessing BBC iPlayer, the BBC's streaming service.

On Monday, Ampere Analysis's analysis of the plan notes that the "Netflix Tax" could raise up to £1.6B ($2.1B) for the BBC within six years. To be clear, this is a "Best Case Scenario" situation that would require capturing "close to universal" 99% of the UK population currently not paying the licensing fee. At £1.6B in revenue, the report added that could result in the a reduction on the licensing fee to £150 per year by 2028, instead of an inflation-based increase. To reach that optimistic level of increased revenue, there would need to be "perfect enforcement," something even BBC Director General Matt Brittin admitted in the past would be "difficult." If the "Netflix Tax" was implemented with the current level of licensing fee enforcement, the BBC would be looking at closer to £1B in additional revenue. Earlier this year, it was announced that the BBC was looking to cut costs amounting to £500 million/$662 million over the next three years (in addition to the BBC's overall savings plan, aimed at £1.5 billion/$2 billion).

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