Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Tender: "Netflix Tax" Imposes BBC License Fee on Everyone

Doctor Who Tender Update: It looks like the "Netflix Tax" may become a reality, meaning that EVERYONE in the UK pays the BBC license fee.

Article Summary Doctor Who fans may be staring down a 2028 "Netflix Tax" that makes every UK household pay the BBC licence fee.

Lisa Nandy is reportedly set to back the plan, extending the £180 fee to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more.

YouTube, social media, BBC Radio, and the BBC News website would be exempt, while non-payment stays a criminal offense.

The BBC sees the Doctor Who-linked funding fight as crucial, with forecasts saying the move could raise up to £1.6B.

In our coverage of the Doctor Who tender process and the BBC's financial woes, we've been reporting on a possible "Netflix Tax" that could be imposed to legally require everyone to pay the BBC's annual license fee – even if their viewing habits are strictly streaming and have nothing to do with the multimedia company. The Sunday Times is reporting that Lisa Nandy, the UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, will announce the government's intention to move forward with the plan. Here's what you need to know:

Starting as early as 2028, everyone pays the annual £180 BBC license fee – even if they don't watch BBC programming. This will include streaming services such as Netflix (obviously), Amazon's Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW, and HBO Max. That would be in addition to respective streaming membership fees.

YouTube, social media platforms (Instagram, TikTok, etc.), BBC radio, and BBC's news website are exempt from the licensing fee. Reportedly, YouTube was exempt because Labour ministers felt that it was a mostly free service consisting mostly of user-generated content.

Though a final decision hasn't been made, there are no plans to reduce the license fee to help sell the plan to the public, with millions expected to be affected.

Reportedly, other plans were rejected, including a levy on all household bills and a paid subscription model. In addition, no changes will be made regarding not paying the license fee being a criminal offense.

In July, the BBC's annual report red-flagged a serious, bigger-picture issue that could affect not just Doctor Who but a whole lot of other programming and services the BBC offers. The multimedia company took a big hit in the number of viewers paying its licensing fee, losing 539,000 payers last year (down to 23.3 million). In terms of income from the annual £180 ($240) fee, that actually increased by £36M to £3.9B, due in large part to the license fee rising with inflation. At the time, one proposed option to help remedy that was for streaming services operating in the UK to pick up a share of the licensing fee tab. In October, it was reported that the government was preparing a white paper on the BBC charter renewal, which would include a plan to extend the license fee to online streaming services (nicknamed the "Netflix Tax").

Earlier this month, Ampere Analysis's analysis of the plan noted that the "Netflix Tax" could raise up to £1.6B ($2.1B) for the BBC within six years. To be clear, this is a "Best Case Scenario" situation that would require capturing "close to universal" 99% of the UK population currently not paying the licensing fee. At £1.6B in revenue, the report added that could result in a reduction in the licensing fee to £150 per year by 2028, instead of an inflation-based increase. To reach that optimistic level of increased revenue, there would need to be "perfect enforcement," something even BBC Director General Matt Brittin admitted in the past would be "difficult." If the "Netflix Tax" was implemented with the current level of licensing fee enforcement, the BBC would be looking at closer to £1B in additional revenue. Previously, it was announced that the BBC was looking to cut costs amounting to £500 million/$662 million over the next three years (in addition to the BBC's overall savings plan, aimed at £1.5 billion/$2 billion).

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