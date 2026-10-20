Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Tender News: BBC Three Closing, BBC News Layoffs & More

Doctor Who Tender Update: BBC Three, BBC Scotland, and Radio 4 Extra are set to close, with BBC News being hit with 100 layoffs.

Article Summary Doctor Who tender update: BBC cost cuts deepen, with £500M in savings targeted over the next three years.

BBC Three, BBC Scotland, and Radio 4 Extra will close as linear channels, shifting audiences toward iPlayer.

BBC News will lose 100 jobs, part of wider BBC layoffs and reduced spending across TV, radio, and news.

Doctor Who fans should watch how BBC restructuring and funding pressure could affect future commissioning plans.

If you've been following our Doctor Who tender coverage, you know we've been keeping an eye on the BBC's current financial situation. It's tough to discuss one without the other, given how they affect each other. Earlier this year, it was announced that the multimedia company was looking to cut costs amounting to £500 million/$662 million over the next three years (in addition to the BBC's overall savings plan, aimed at £1.5 billion/$2 billion). BBC Director General Matt Brittin would go on to notify staff that commission spending across its TV, radio, and news divisions would be cut by £80 million ($107 million) over the next two years. That would include canceling programming and reviewing the BBC's "broadcast TV channels and radio network portfolio as audiences move online." In addition, 1,800-2,000 layoffs across the board were expected, including approximately 550 positions in the BBC's news and nations divisions and 700 positions in the BBC's corporate divisions.

On Tuesday, Brittin confirmed in a staff memo that BBC Three (Fleabag, Gavin & Stacey), BBC Scotland, and Radio 4 Extra will be shuttered as linear networks, with the shutdowns expected this spring. BBC Three and BBC Scotland will remain brands on the iPlayer streaming service. In addition, the news division is taking a hit, with 100 layoffs over the next several months. "We need to make every pound work harder for audiences as we respond to the immediate cost pressures and reinvent the BBC for a changing world. We all know that means tough choices," Brittin wrote in a memo to the BBC staff, addressing the layoffs and closures. "Much of the great content they currently carry will still be found where audiences already enjoy them on iPlayer and Sounds. While this follows media speculation, I recognise the confirmation of this news will be hard for audiences and colleagues." The news comes as the BBC and UK government consider a "YouTube Tax" for those who circumvent paying the licensing fee by watching programming via streaming services and YouTube.

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