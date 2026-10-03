Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Tender Process Deadline Hits: So, When Do The Leaks Start?

With the pitch deadline having passed, when do the Doctor Who tender leaks start flowing? With social media in play, all bets are off...

Article Summary Doctor Who’s tender process has cleared its first hurdles, with pitch eligibility closed and the next key dates now in play.

The biggest wildcard in the Doctor Who tender race is social media, where rumors and leaks could surface fast.

Unlike 1989, today’s Doctor Who tender process may be shaped by sources, speculation, and competing agendas online.

With shortlist decisions due soon and a March 2027 award date, the Doctor Who bidding battle could get very noisy.

If you've been following how things have been rolling along, then you know that the BBC putting Doctor Who out to tender has already cleared two major hurdles. First, the tender invite was officially extended on September 17th. And then, October 2nd brought the deadline for pitch submissions. So, what's next? We've included a rundown of the calendar from the tender invite packet; basically, we're looking at a bit of a long road between now and March 2027, when decisions are finalized and contracts are signed. Throughout this entire process, we've seen folks comparing what Doctor Who is facing to the last time the long-running series was put out to tender. But now that we've reached this stage in the tender process, we wanted to touch on one righteously huge difference between 2026 and 1989 that hasn't gotten a ton of attention: social media. I know some are viewing the tender invite as this "sacred process" that will run under this cloak of silence, like the BBC is selecting a Pope, and we have to wait for the white smoke over Broadcasting House.

I'm not one of them. It was easy to keep the tender process a secret back in 1989 – even for a long stretch of time – because you just didn't have accessible media like we have today. That's not the case these days, and I can't imagine we won't have waves of rumors, speculation, and innuendo over the next several months – especially as we head into the holidays, when eyeball-grabbing news tends to be wanting. With all of the attention being paid to the process, you know that there will be "sources" making the rounds to offer their spin and promote a specific agenda. Imagine a company that didn't make the cut, and it has an issue with how it all went down. There are a number of options they could run with to get their perspective out on social media (and possibly mainstream media) while maintaining plausible deniability. Oh, and did we mention that ex-Showrunner Russell T. Davies has a memoir hitting this month? So, buckle up for what could be a very interesting five months. For now, here's a rundown of the remainder of the tender calendar:

2. Tender Eligibility and short editorial proposal

October 2nd, 2026 : Tender eligibility closes 1400hrs (Tender eligibility forms returned)

: Tender eligibility closes 1400hrs (Tender eligibility forms returned) October 9th, 2026 : Eligible tenderers (longlist) notified – All Tenderers are notified of the eligibility outcome and invited to submit a short editorial proposal. Eligible Tenderers are invited to sign and return non-disclosure forms.

: Eligible tenderers (longlist) notified – All Tenderers are notified of the eligibility outcome and invited to submit a short editorial proposal. Eligible Tenderers are invited to sign and return non-disclosure forms. October 23rd, 2026 : Short editorial proposal closes 1400hrs

: Short editorial proposal closes 1400hrs November 6th, 2026: Shortlisted tenderers notified (shortlist) – All eligible tenderers are notified of the shortlisting outcome. Shortlisted Tenderers issued with Secondary Information (further production information) and invited to a Tender briefing.

3. Briefing

November 13th, 2026: Tender briefing with the shortlisted Tenderers – Briefing outlining the requirements of the tender and clarifications before ITT responses.

4. Tender submission

Early December 2026 : Tender submissions close 1400hrs – ITT responses returned by the shortlisted Tenderers

: Tender submissions close 1400hrs – ITT responses returned by the shortlisted Tenderers Early January 2027: Shortlisted Tenderers issued any relevant areas of focus in advance of interviews

5. Interviews

Mid January 2027 : Distribution conversations

: Distribution conversations End January 2027: Tenderer interviews

6. Award decision, contract signed, announcement

March 2027: Award decision finalized and contract signed. Notification to unsuccessful Tenderers and announcement of the successful Tenderer.

In addition, further clarifications and documentation may be necessary, including a further shortlist, second interviews, best and final offers, and other requests.

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